Global Talent Acquisition Project Manager
2024-07-09
In essence, the TA Project Manager leads our transformation to an integrated TM process. The position manages innovation projects that will help Talent Acquisition to improve talent attraction and hiring. The role provides leadership in project management across TA and the entire TM environment. Further, the position maintains and continuously develops all TA content and tools, among them the TA assessment tool, the TA Academy, the TA training content, the global TA career path and hiring manager training.
The position is embedded in the TA Center of Excellence and reports to the Global TA Director. The TA Project Manager brings together a project team (champions) of TA professionals to plan, run, and deliver projects designed to improve the function. The position holder facilitates the TA strategic planning and participates in the TA CoE operational leadership team meetings.
The responsibilities involve representing TA and delivering to HR PMO projects. In digital innovation projects together with People Technologies and/or other departments, this position represents TA to design, refine, and implement innovation and perform strategic and administrative project-related tasks.
The position involves creating new policies, procedures, and governance related to TA, supports change management, and holds the responsibility for maintaining and evaluating the relevance of existing programs.
The position expands to be responsible for the Global Electrolux Talent Program.
Your main tasks:
Manage TA key projects and initiatives and provide leadership to TA project participants, no matter if global or on regional TA initiative. Actively suggest new innovation projects to the Global TA leadership team in accordance with the People Plan 2030 strategy. Create and present ideas, value add and business cases to executive decision-makers. Participate in RFPs to support budget planning. Execute projects, develop and maintain project plans and schedules, objective setting, and progress reporting. Coordinate administrative aspects of programs and track and report activity to plan milestones. Manage resources in an efficient and effective way. Track expenditures to budget, process invoices, and expense claims. Maintain and continuously assess the relevance of existing programs, content and TA toolboxes, including training content to deliver to TA's capability building. Build and maintain connections with external and internal stakeholders and customers. Build relationships with networks and partnerships for best practice awareness. Closely collaborate with the Global TA SME and the Global TA/TM Data Specialist.
Qualifications:
Degree in HR or Business Administration preferred. A solid track record in participating or leading projects within the wider HR environment, min. 5 years in Talent Acquisition or Talent Management in a global matrix organization. Project management experience, complemented by process improvement, change management and business analysis skills. Great leadership and stakeholder management skills to lead and motivate a project team from start to end and to manage cross-departmental collaboration within the TA/TM value stream. High level of personal initiative to achieve objectives. Self-starter who needs little to zero supervision. Ability to manage various projects in parallel, adapt to changes and handle demands. Fluent in English with excellent presentation skills, oral and written.
