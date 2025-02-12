Global Supply Chain Manager (756709)
Ericsson AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity!
We are now looking for a Supply Chain Manager to join our team, with the responsibility to create and monitor global production plans and dimension our producing sites with adequate capacity. We are collaborating with stakeholders across the company, from strategic sourcing management to internal and external producing sites. This means that we are working with many different sources of information, which puts a high demand on stakeholder management, ability to collaborate, take lead and draw conclusions from big amounts of data, but also on communication. Dimensioning of production and supply chain to fulfill targets of lead time, delivery precision, cost and capital targets. We are also on a digitalization journey, going towards Integrated Business Planning, which will be a transformational activity going forward, changing and improving our ability to orchestrate the supply chain from planning perspective.
Supply Chain Planning within Ericsson is under transformation, moving from legacy business systems into a brand-new integrated planning process.
This transformation will bring many opportunities for the candidate to grow and develop in the next 2 years.
The Supply Chain Planning function is in the center of our S&OP process, this creates a great opportunity to interact with several key functions and stakeholders and expand your professional network.
What you will do
We work in a monthly cycle and process, interacting with our producing sites and internal stakeholders.
Implement and execute planning principles and methodologies.
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure correct and updated data in systems.
Initiate improvements in the process based on strategic priorities.
Execute supply chain optimization and propose tool/capacity investments.
Provide in-depth supply capability and consequence analysis, presenting improvement proposals.
Execute supply and production plans collaboratively, analyzing cost, and business implications.
Active participation in SCM strategy execution with actions and reporting.
You will bring
Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility.
Data Analytics.
Planning Principles and Methodology.
Performance and Improvement Management.
Ericsson Business Process.
Change and Improvement Management.
Business Understanding.
Risk management.
Product life cycle management.
Supply Chain and Supply Process
Self leadership
Stakeholder management and senior perspective.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 756709 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9162012