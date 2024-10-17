Global Sheq Manager, Epiroc
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Chefsjobb / Örebro Visa alla chefsjobb i Örebro
2024-10-17
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join Epiroc as Global SHEQ Manager and Drive a Culture of Safety, Innovation, and Sustainability.
Are you ready to drive a culture of safety, sustainability, and innovation? Epiroc is looking for a passionate and skilled Global SHEQ Manager to drive our Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality (SHEQ) initiatives across Epiroc Rock Drills AB and Technology & Innovation. This is an exciting opportunity for a dynamic leader eager to make a real impact in a forward-thinking organization.
Your mission
As the Global SHEQ Manager, reporting to the Chief Technology Officer and the Managing Director of Epiroc Rock Drills AB, you will have dual responsibility, working both for Epiroc Rock Drills AB and the Technology & Innovation division. In the role as SHEQ Manager for Epiroc Rock Drills AB, you will lead a team of specialists driving SHE initiatives and supporting the organization in the occupational health and environment area. You will work close together with the local SHEQ Managers to roll out common initiatives and to secure compliance.
In the role as Global SHEQ Manager, you will be a part of SHEQ Council and play an import role in driving the sustainability agenda within Epiroc. You will oversee the operations in the Nordics, Baltics, and Central Europe and support them with the implementation of the global SHEQ strategies. Your mission is to ensure that all regions under your scope meet the highest standards of safety, health, environmental sustainability, and quality, making a significant impact on our global operations.
This role will involve close collaboration with senior leaders, the SHEQ Council, and local managers to continuously improve our processes and meet-and exceed-our stakeholder expectations.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead global SHEQ initiatives: Develop, implement, and roll out SHEQ strategies aligned with Group directives, ensuring consistent execution across Epiroc Rock Drills AB and the targeted regions.
* Establish and track KPIs: Set clear objectives for safety, health, environmental, and quality performance with regular follow-up.
* Maintain compliance: Ensure Epiroc Rock Drills adhere to SHEQ legal requirements and maintain necessary permits and certifications and secure process is in place for
* Collaboration and best practices: Work across divisions to maximize resources and share successful strategies.
* Ensure an efficient Management System: Secure process and procedures are in place to drive improvements and ensure compliance.
* Be a role model: Promote Epiroc's values by fostering a safe, inclusive, and innovative workplace environment.
What We Are Looking For:
We are seeking an experienced and innovative SHEQ leader who is passionate about creating sustainable, high-performing operations. You are results-driven, with the ability to think both strategically and practically. Building strong relationships across cultures and divisions comes naturally to you, and you bring a collaborative spirit and curiosity to every challenge.
Your Background Should Include:
* A bachelor's degree in Sustainability, Industrial Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience within SHEQ.
* Proven experience in a SHEQ leadership role, ideally within a global, ISO-certified organization.
* Proven experience in working with Swedish SHE legislation.
* Demonstrated success in leading cross-functional teams and implementing SHEQ initiatives across various regions.
* Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.
* A passion for driving cultural change and embedding a "Safety First" mindset.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024-11-07. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact: Susanna Edsberg, VP People & Culture TIN Division, susanna.edsberg@external.epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74701-42912996". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Nesrin Kaddoura +46195031237 Jobbnummer
8961709