Global Regulatory Strategy Director
Nordberg Medical AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordberg Medical AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
As the Global Regulatory Lead at Nordberg Medical, you will play a pivotal role in expanding our market presence by securing product approvals across new global regions, label extensions, minor and major changes to existing approvals and the maintenance of existing approvals. Leveraging your regulatory expertise, you will guide the company through complex international approval processes, collaborating across functions to ensure alignment to commercial priorities, compliance and successful entry into diverse markets.
You will report to our CEO.
Key responsibilities
Your responsibilities with include but not be limited to:
- Lead regulatory approval efforts for new global markets, with a focus on APAC, LATAM, MENA and CEE
- Develop and execute global regulatory strategies to align with company objectives.
- Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including Clinical Affairs, Quality, R&D and Commercial to ensure regulatory compliance and readiness.
- Serve as the primary contact for regulatory authorities, regulatory partners, commercial partners and global industry stakeholders, managing submissions, changes and approvals.
- Oversee the compilation and submission of regulatory documents, ensuring timely and accurate responses to regulatory inquiries.
- Monitor evolving global regulations, adapting strategies and advising leadership accordingly.
Skills & qualifications
- Extensive experience in global regulatory affairs within the medical device class III industry.
- Demonstrated success in securing market approvals across multiple regions of varying degrees of complexity.
- A business and problem-solving mentality, never taking no for an aswer
- Expertise in biodegradable and bioabsorbable medical devices, preferably in aesthetics and orthopedics.
- Proven ability to manage and lead interactions with regulatory bodies and commercial partners.
- Strong understanding of clinical data requirements and collaboration with CROs.
Personality
- Strategic thinker: You excel at developing and executing comprehensive regulatory plans.
- Collaborative leader: You effectively build relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Detail-oriented and organized: Your work is highly organized and precise, with a keen attention to detail and a structured approach to every task.
- Resilient and adaptable: You bring a resilient, can-do attitude and demonstrate persistence when facing challenges.
Other information
This role requires traveling for business as needed.
Nordberg Medical is a Swedish biotech company working at the forefront of biomaterial science to reverse functionality loss. With state-of-the-art biomaterials, we produce and market innovative medical products that target structural imbalances associated with aging.
In 2021, we passed a critical milestone by receiving CE certification for our first product. JULÄINETM of Sweden is a biostimulator that activates natural collagen production in the skin. This positions the company well to pursue an ambitious growth strategy in the aesthetic dermatology market.
Backed by leading investors and extensive R&D, we are expanding across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies.
Join an international team of highly talented individuals where your contribution counts. We promote a culture of entrepreneurship, multiculturalism, and flexibility in more than ten countries. At Nordberg Medical, you will have the opportunity to grow and learn, to be creative, and to contribute to both our product and company success. Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordberg Medical AB
(org.nr 559068-5946), https://nordbergmedical.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Nordberg Medical Jobbnummer
9477844