Global Pricing & Analytics Specialist
2025-10-30
Join Telavox as a Global Pricing & Analytics Specialist
Are you passionate about turning data into actionable business strategies? At Telavox, we're shaping the future of business communication, and we're looking for a Pricing & Analytics Specialist to develop competitive pricing strategies, optimize product profitability, and drive data-driven decisions across our offerings. We combine the reliability of telecom with the agility of SaaS, and we're continuing to grow globally. Our Pricing & Analytics Specialist doesn't just manage numbers; you'll drive strategic decisions behind a complex, tech-forward SaaS and AI product operating across multiple countries and sales channels. You'll empower stakeholders with insights, models, and recommendations that shape how our products compete and succeed in diverse markets. If you're excited by the challenge of influencing business outcomes in a fast-paced, data-driven environment and collaborating with cross-functional teams, this is the role for you!
About the job
As a Pricing & Analytics Specialist at Telavox, you'll play a key role in shaping our pricing strategy for the Digital Mobile Operator offerings. You'll collaborate with product, sales, and analytics teams to ensure our pricing is competitive, consistent, and aligned with business objectives. You will also build and maintain data pipelines, analytical tools, and dashboards to identify trends, uncover opportunities, and drive revenue growth.
Your day-to-day work may include:
Leveraging data analytics and market research to design, develop, and optimize pricing and packaging strategies
Analyzing product profitability and recommending revenue- and gross margin-improvement initiatives
Building and maintaining data pipelines, analytics tools, and dashboards (SQL, BigQuery, BI platforms to identify trends, uncover opportunities, and drive revenue growth
Supporting cross-functional teams with pricing-related inquiries and strategies.
Driving a data-centric culture and promoting analytics best practices across the organization
This role is based at our new office, Gjuteriet, located in Malmö, or at our energetic office in Stockholm.
About you
You are a skilled and curious analyst who thrives in collaborative environments. You love solving real business problems, care about accuracy and detail, and enjoy turning insights and market trends into actionable strategies that drive results.
Key skills and experience we are looking for:
Bachelor's, or preferably Master's degree in Business, Economics, or related field
At least three (3) years of experience in pricing, packaging, or analytics
Background in SaaS, telecommunications, or similar industries
Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into actionable strategies
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across teams
Experience with SQL, BI platforms, and data visualization tools
Familiarity with building and maintaining data pipelines
Experience conducting competitive market research and analyzing customer behavior
Knowledge of subscription-based pricing models and products
You'll fit right in if you're curious, collaborative, and thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced scale-up company.
Join us at Telavox
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect. Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication. We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
How to apply! At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
Learn more about what we do!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Telavox AB (org.nr 556600-7786)
(org.nr 556600-7786), https://telavox.com/ Arbetsplats
Telavox Kontakt
Ami Faraguna ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com Jobbnummer
9582472