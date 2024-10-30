Global Powder Manager
AB Sandvik Coromant / Chefsjobb / Östhammar Visa alla chefsjobb i Östhammar
2024-10-30
, Uppsala
, Heby
, Tierp
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Östhammar
, Uppsala
, Tierp
, Västerås
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have the drive to impact a world-leading business, while interacting with passionate people in a global setting? Right now, Sandvik Coromant in Gimo is looking for a confident and inspiring leader with roots in Lean Manufacturing to join us as Global Powder Manager. We're proud to offer you an exciting workplace where innovation, collaboration and flexibility really matters!
Curious about us?
Sandvik Coromant in Gimo is a great place to work, just a short trip from cities like Uppsala, Stockholm and Gävle. Our production site is awarded for its high grade of automation, digitalization and sustainability. We're a market-leading manufacturer of products for metal cutting, and in Gimo, we employ almost 1300 brilliant minds. Development is in our DNA and we're proud to create solutions that truly shape the future of manufacturing.
Your mission
In this position, you lead and develop our Global Powder Production Operations based in Gimo, Sweden and Westminster, USA - all the way from raw material acquisition to delivery of RTP Powder to our Inserts Production units. To create world class production sites, you ensure alignment with strategies and operational plans and manage production objectives and financial goals. You also create the right prerequisites for efficient manufacturing as well as competent and motivated staff. A key aspect in your role is meeting relevant ISO standards and EHS requirements, and especially the ones regarding our cobalt exposure targets. Aiming towards a strong future, you work continuously to improve our organization and identify synergies between important areas such as production, digitalization and sustainability.
You're an inspiring and coaching leader, a role model for your four team members and a valued participant of the Global Inserts management team. You report directly to the Global Director for Sandvik Coromant Inserts Production.
The location for this position is Gimo and as our production units in both Gimo and Westminster are included in your responsibility, travelling is a natural part of your job.
Who you are
Your background includes solid experience from the manufacturing industry, and especially from working with cemented carbide. You have proven leadership and management skills and are known for achieving results and driving performance. It's highly advantageous with knowledge of Lean Manufacturing and technical skills in powder manufacturing and associated processes. Your knowledge is backed by a degree in a relevant technical field, and you're used to acting in a global and matrix business. This means that you also need to be fluent in English, while skills in Swedish are beneficial.
You have solid business acumen and are an influential and confident leader - attributes that help you set clear expectations, build a collaborative and inventive environment and lead your team towards a successful future. With a strategic approach and an entrepreneurial mindset, you identify improvements and manage a diverse range of activities across our organization. You also value and act as an ambassador for great relations with both internal and external stakeholders.
Our culture
We believe that diversity of experience, perspective, and background leads to a better environment for our employees, our business, and our customers. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further. We're looking forward to meeting you!
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Tomas Lindberg, recruiting manager, at +46 (0)70-370 01 78.
We have already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Union contacts
Roger Jansson, Unionen, +46 (0)173-844 31
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send your application no later than November 24th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0072506.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Coromantvägen 1 (visa karta
)
747 44 GIMO Arbetsplats
Sandvik Coromant AB - Gimo Jobbnummer
8985743