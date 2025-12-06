Global Operations Analyst
Gant AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gant AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
, Eda
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to turn data into impactful business decisions?
At Gant, we combine heritage with innovation - and now we are looking for a driven and analytical Global Operations Analyst to strengthen our Performance & Analytics team in Stockholm. This is a unique opportunity to work in a truly global environment where your insights will directly influence inventory, logistics, and purchasing strategies worldwide.
Responsibilities
Analyze relevant data and prepare management sign-off materials ahead of each seasonal buy
Develop regular inventory plans for management approval, including future inventory projections
Monitor inventory levels, stock turnover and other metrics against global and regional targets
Support the buying and planning team with purchasing analysis activities on a regular basis
Map and develop strategic KPIs for inventory to improve operational efficiency within Global Operations, linking metrics to overall corporate targets
Follow up on performance, lead regular review meetings with Gant regions and globally focusing on inventory, and drive continuous improvement aligned with operational objectives.
Perform ad-hoc analyses related to inventory, logistics, and purchasing for informed decision making
Develop and maintain a structured business review process for inventory, ensuring clear and actionable insights for the Global Operations team
Support the Global Operations development team by conducting analyses for a wide range of projects and strategic initiatives
Additionally support the team with tasks related to logistics cost, budgeting, delivery performance follow-up and sourcing, where needed
Profile
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Economics, or a related field
At least 2-3 years of relevant experience within supply chain and/or logistics
Very strong analytical skills with a data-driven mindset and the ability to translate complex datasets into actionable insights
Enjoys working with complex tasks and is efficient in gathering and analysing information to complete tasks
Balances teamwork with strong self-driven execution
Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and PowerPoint
Exceptional problem-solving abilities with a structured and analytical approach
Willingness and ability to travel to our regional offices and distribution centres
Bonus points:
Knowledge of Qlik Cloud is considered a plus
Knowledge of Anaplan is considered a plus
Apply with your CV in English by 2025/12/18. Our team reviews applications on a rolling basis, so seize the opportunity to join us by submitting your application today! Please note that the position may be filled before the set end date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gant AB
(org.nr 556276-7995)
Tullvaktsvägen 9 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9632080