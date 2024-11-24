Global Market Manager to Gyros Protein Technologies
Hays AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2024-11-24
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Uppsala
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Enköping
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Gyros Protein Technologies, part of Mesa Labs, supports critical work in science and medicine, delivering transformational data analysis solutions that speed time to results.
Gyros Protein Technologies AB is a leading provider of solutions for peptide synthesis and bioanalysis. Their focus is on helping scientists in academia and industry to increase biomolecule performance and productivity in research, drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development, and bioprocess applications. The company combines nanoliter-scale immunoassay expertise with decades of instrument manufacturing knowhow and scientific knowledge in peptide synthesis.
With an expanded global presence of the combined Service and Sales organisations, The company has an even stronger commitment to supporting our customers around the world to accelerate the discovery, development, and manufacturing of safer biotherapeutics. Both the Uppsala (SE), Berlin (DE), and Tucson, AZ (US) centres of excellence are ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities.
Read more at www.gyrosproteintechnologies.com
Hays is recruiting a Global Market Manager for Bioanalysis for Gyros Protein Technologies. A great opportunity to have a high impact in the drug discovery space, and the opportunity to work with innovative technologies and a passionate team. The role can either be based in the Uppsala office or home-based in the USA.
Your new role
As a Market Manager, you are responsible for developing a market-led product-line strategy to achieve target segment medium/long term objectives and cross-functional go-to-market (segment focused) strategy and segment-focused parent & child campaigns and sales enablement tools to support short-term and long-term business goals. This includes:
* Provide competitor and market sector training, as well as strategic focus to the Sales team
* Monitor competition, market trends, and update SWOT analysis
* Gather customer insights, drive advisory boards, and nurture key opinion leader relationships
* Initiate market research and execute segment marketing plans
* Support comprehensive marketing plans, including lead generation and nurturing campaigns
* Design and develop marketing collateral and sales support tools
* Develop persona-focused messaging for campaigns and product launches
* Collaborate with R&D, Field Application Specialists, and Product Management on content execution
* Evaluate and suggest tradeshows for lead generation and promotional activities
* Manage and implement tradeshows, seminars, and roadshows
* Communicate customer needs and competitor offers to align with marketing strategy
* Participate in launch readiness and campaign planning
* Lead processes to increase brand awareness and preference
* Manage key account relationships and act as a brand ambassador
What you'll need to succeed
* Academic or technical education (Biochemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Molecular Biotechnology or similar) with at least an M.Sc. level
* Proven expertise in B2B content, digital marketing, establishing marketing strategies and turning them into plans, market segmentation, product commercialisation, and/or branding and able to provide market & customer insights
* Experience from marketing and/or product management within a B2B/life science market (>5 years)
* Experience of direct customer interaction at a technological level and ability to anticipate customer needs
* Insights into biopharmaceutical drug development workflows
* Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
* Leadership skills to lead and/or influence teams and shape/lead growth vision and marketing strategy.
You will benefit from the following:
* Understanding the regulatory framework within drug discovery
* Experience from an international role, with an understanding of different market characteristics and culture
* Experience working as part of a global team in a global marketplace
as well as experience of:
* Experience with ligand binding assays, preferably in regulated environment/biopharmaceutical drug development.
* Other languages written and spoken
* Capable of multitasking and establishing strong working relationships in cross-functional teams
* Experience with CRM, Project Management & other marketing tools (like HubSpot marketing and/or website platforms, SEO principles, Adobe software (Acrobat, Photoshop, or InDesign), Sales Force and NetSuite
To be successful in the role, you benefit from being:
* Communicative
* Driven and Independent
* Creative, flexible, and innovative
* Curious
* Perceptive and sensitive to others' needs
* Business oriented
What you'll get in return
* Career growth and development opportunities. - a company group with an explicit strategy to grow through acquisitions, which provides great development opportunities
* A lot of influence - you can truly make a difference and get great visibility - and a chance to work close to the customer
* Opportunity to work with innovative technologies and a passionate team, with quick decision routes, and a company culture that is calm and with a high degree of freedom and possibility to influence
* Competitive salary and benefits package
What you need to do now
In this recruitment, Gyros Protein Technologies is partnering with Hays. If you are interested in the role, don't hesitate to submit your application today as applications will be processed as they come. For specific questions on the role, please contact Linus Norrbom, linus.norrbom@hays.com
. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
E-post: Hays.17947.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900842". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Gyros Protein Technologies AB Kontakt
Linus Norrbom Linus.Norrbom@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9027737