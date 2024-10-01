Global Manufacturing Director
Axis Communications AB / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2024-10-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis, great ideas have a way of becoming great products. We are a fast growing and innovative company with a global footprint. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. We are proud of our joyful, cooperative working environment, where we work closely with our colleagues and with a dedication to making a difference.
We are now looking for a Global Manufacturing Director to join our team, is that you?
Who is your future team?
Operations is responsible for Axis global supply chain, sourcing, industrialization and manufacturing. We plan and execute to meet customer demands and work in close collaboration with manufacturing partners and suppliers worldwide. We ensure that our supply chain is reliable in terms of quality and environmental impact and develop and supply equipment used to produce and test Axis products.
What will you do as a Global Manufacturing Director?
Lead the Manufacturing function of around 100 people in a way that creates growth and development of both business and people. Create high performing, openminded and committed teams that collaborates well within and between other teams. Be a role-model and inspire others to think big, act as one and always be open.
Together with your team:
* Strategically develop and drive the agenda of manufacturing to meet the long-term capacity and capability to manufacture Axis' products. Assure and develop manufacturing based on circumstances in a changing world and landscape.
* Be responsible to secure that manufacturing is performed with repeatable and right quality, at a competitive cost, and act when production output is considered insufficient.
* Drive the production agenda both technically and commercially, develop technologies, capabilities and capacity, proactively and own the manufacturing and EMS strategy that supports Axis strong growth agenda in a robust and resilient way.
* Manage a cohesive portfolio and road map of the production and test systems and assure that the range of systems is fit for purpose at all times. Monitor production capacity and supply new production equipment with stable lead times, to assure manufacturing and test capacity which supports high availability to customers.
* Supervise production quality and assess non-conformities continuously and take actions swiftly to assure that the products reaching customers are of high quality.
* Perform the production of Axis EX products according to certifications and applicable standards.
* Actively contribute by being a part of the management team to lead both Operations and Axis growth journey.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced and grounded people leader with a solid record of accomplishment in leading relevant areas for the role, both strategically and operationally. You collaborate well with others and are curious to learn and develop while contributing to happy customers and the success of Axis.
You connect well with our company core values; Always Open, Think Big and Act as One. You are used to work in a fast paced and growing environment, have a flexible attitude but with a structured approach when putting plans into actions. Have a business-oriented mindset, with the ability to balance strategic and tactical responsibilities.
Successful characteristics would be a strong ambition paired with a lack of prestige personality and high level of emotional intelligence and self-awareness.
We furthermore believe you have:
* Several years of experience in leading manufacturing direct or through contract manufacturers
* A relevant education in the field
* An ability to build and sustain strong trusting collaborative internal relationships
* Fluent English skills
The role will be based in Lund. Travel will be considered a natural part of the job. You will in this role be reporting to the VP of Operations.
What Axis can do for you?
In exchange for your dedication, Axis can offer you a job in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, solutions and services to our customers. Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally, getting a broad responsibility and experience. You will work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues who enjoy going to work - developing products, solutions, and services for a smarter, safer world.
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
We will call for interviews continuously throughout the application time.
For questions, please contact recruiting manager, Jeanette Skjelmose +46 732-320063, Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121182". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
8931172