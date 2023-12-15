Global Inhouse Logistics Developer
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
You now have the possibility to apply for a challenging role as Global Logistic Developer for the Inhouse process from goods arrival to goods consumption at the production line. The role will contain the development of global logistics processes focus on the implementation of the Industrial Enterprise Backbone (IEB) systems SAP and EBBA logistics within Inhouse Logistics.
In your position you will be part of a team of 12 persons that is responsible for Global Logistic Inhouse Development. As part of this group you will be working closely with the business process owners for Factory-feeding, Line-feeding and Inhouse logistics IT. You will also cooperate with solution architects and local IEB implementation teams as well as logistic centres and production units.
The position
In your role you will, together with four colleagues, be responsible for defining the global processes within the roll-out of the new IEB systems for Inhouse Logistics. Examples of the possible work tasks are:
• Standardizing and harmonizing logistic processes across all IO business units
• Standardize interfaces towards relevant business areas (e.g. Material and transport planning and Production)
• Documenting details of generic AS IS business processes
• Educating business team members on best practices employed within Scania
• Maintaining awareness of users' expectations of new systems
• Approving TO BE business processes in alignment with the company's culture, environment, legal requirements and processes
• Aligning TO BE processes within relevant logistic forums
• Facilitate global process development
• Support roll out of global applications and tools with expert knowledge and to ensure global processes
• Align strategies and process development with the Business process owner IT
• Keep track of global best practices
Your profile
We are looking for you that has a bachelor and/or master degree. A genuine interest for logistics and its connected processes is a prerequisite. You should also have several years of working experience as well as a good insight in Scania 's way of working. Experience within SAP is a merit.
As a person you are structured, analytic and have a holistic perspective. You also need to be able to work independently, have a focus on quality, be confident in your area of competence. The work requires good communication with a large number of global stakeholders, both within Scania and external IT-suppliers.
You find it easy to communicate and are fluent in written and spoken English.
For more information
If you are interested and want to know more about this position please contact Sven Coenen; sven.coenen@scania.com
Application
Please send you application with your CV, cover letter and your diplomas via scania.com no later than January 7th 2024
A first selection and feedback will be during w.2 2024
A background check might be conducted for this position
