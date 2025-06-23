Global Head of Design
2025-06-23
Take innovation from idea to implementation.
At Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role:
The Global Design Leader is a pivotal role designed to drive branded design and user experience innovation strategy, elevate user experience across touch points, and ensure consistency in branded design strategies across all regions and products/platforms. The Global design leader will establish and maintain a cohesive visual & experiential brand language across all physical (Products, Accessories and Consumables), Digital touchpoints (Mobile, Appliance UX & Web) and throughout the product life-from purchase to setup, usage, and repair. She/he will guide the integration of brand design strategies into business goals and market positioning and will work closely with CMO/BAs marketing heads, Global PL's, BA CDIs, BA Heads and the Digital experience Organization.
This role carries the challenge of orchestrating the global strategic design plan, effectively addressing varying complexities between business areas (BAs), Global product lines (GPLs) and CMO/BA Marketing heads to ensure cohesive alignment with overarching business objectives and Brand strategies. The leader will inspire collaboration, foster inclusivity, and deliver solutions that drive tangible value for the organization and its stakeholders. The Global Head of Design will lead the entire Electrolux Group Design organization, including physical design, digital design and service design.
What you'll do:
Innovative Leadership: Shape the future of design within the organization, bridging strategy and creativity to deliver business impact.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Build bridges between design, product, marketing, services, digital, and engineering to streamline workflows and optimize results.
Resilience: Navigate challenges such as tight deadlines and resource constraints with a solution-driven mindset.
Stakeholder Engagement: Communicate design vision effectively, fostering buy-in and alignment across all levels of the organization.
In detail, you will focus on:
Transformative Leadership: Inspire and manage global design teams to deliver innovative, user-centric solutions that align with the company's vision and goals.
Strategic Alignment: Develop design frameworks and foresight strategies that enhance brand integrity, accelerate business growth, and future-proof operations.
Innovation Ecosystem: Engage with global networks, universities, and design communities to foster partnerships that drive design excellence.
Inclusivity & Sustainability: Embed these principles into all design strategies, ensuring relevance and responsibility in today's global market.
Who you are:
Educational Background:
Bachelor's degree in design or a related field; advanced degree preferred.
MBA or master's degree in Design, Anthropology, or Marketing.
Professional Experience:
Proven experience in leading diverse, multidisciplinary design teams, with a strong portfolio showcasing successful branded design projects and cases expressing the Brand identity in a distinctive Visual Brand language.
Experience in Industrial design.
Leadership and Strategic Vision:
Proven track record of leading diverse, multidisciplinary design teams to achieve exceptional results.
Ability to anticipate market trends and leverage technological advancements in design.
Capability of aligning design solutions with commercial goals, balancing functionality, innovation, and brand storytelling.
Skills in addressing cultural nuances and trends across regions while ensuring consistency in the design language.
Ability translate Brand identity and pillars into a distinctive visual Brand language.
Skills and Expertise:
Mastery in Design Thinking, including both Physical and Digital Design, Service Design, and Strategic Design to integrate design methodologies with business objectives.
Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and design philosophy.
Staying ahead of technological advancements, tools, and methods in design.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate design concepts and strategies to diverse audiences.
Fluent in English.
As part of Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
