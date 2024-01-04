Global Finance Trainee Program, Sweden
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Ludvika Visa alla bankjobb i Ludvika
2024-01-04
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Hitachi Energy's Global Finance Trainee Program aims to jumpstart your career with a totally unique journey within Hitachi Energy's various Finance functions. It will take you through three 6-month long work assignments, with the second assignment being an international placement, and then conclude with you establishing yourself in a permanent position within Hitachi Energy.
Your journey as a full-time and permanent employee of Hitachi Energy will take you through each assignment, which will be tailored to both you and to the business. During this journey you will encounter many different business segments and experience career enhancing learning opportunities within our various finance teams.
Throughout the journey you will be provided with continuous support from the program team, a personal mentor from our senior leadership team, structured career development and coaching. Our program is perfect for you if you are looking to fast-track your leadership potential and gain a well-rounded business acumen that will enable you to find the perfect, long-term position within a global organization!
Some of our major locations for a rotation will include Poland, India, Sweden, Switzerland, United States and China, and your first assignment will be located in Sweden.
You will be part of a diverse community of fellow graduates, who will also be working within the various business units and departments in many countries. Building a community of graduate trainees who will share experiences and together you will enhance our culture of collaboration and support.
Join us and Inspire the Next!
Your responsibilities
Working within the Finance department in three six-month rotations, under the supervision of the country CFO or member of the senior Finance department, you will carry out various tasks and projects.
Delivering value to our Accounting, Finance, Operations Control and Project control teams, and supporting the delivery of our Finance Direction and Business strategy.
Collaborate with global teams within the Finance community to support our Finance in Transformation.
Delivery of a personal project during rotation to contribute to Hitachi Energy's business strategy
Gain an understanding of what it takes to operate in a Finance organization within a Global business.
Participate in training and development activities to improve technical skills.
Understand each department's daily processes and goals.
Completing all assigned tasks and assisting with day-to-day operations.
Develop your strengths with the help of regular feedback and clearly established performance objectives.
Your background
Bachelor's, or a Master's degree in business, or in finance, or another related discipline (studies to be completed before the start of the program).
Proficient in written and spoken English and Swedish, additional languages are considered as an advantage.
Up to maximum of 18 months of professional work experience by the start date October 2024.
International mobility required for your assignments, where relocation assistance will be provided.
Strong interpersonal, communication and collaboration skills
A drive to learn new skills as well as open to receiving and providing feedback.
A positive attitude with an innovative and creative mindset.
Additional Important information:
Start date of the program is October 2024 (Interviews will take place in Feb-Mar 2024).
Last day to send in your application is 18th of February.
Permanent work permit to work in Sweden or EU/CH/NO citizenship is required. Student Visa or temporary work permit is not enough to apply for this position. Applications will not be considered if the required documents are not attached (CV, motivation letter, diploma/university grade transcript).
Are you looking to fast-track your potential and gain well-rounded business acumen that will enable you to find a long-term position? Energize you career with us!
Recruiting manager and Finance Trainee Program Manager in Sweden, Camilla Jansson. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04, Unionen: Karin Boholm, +46 107-38 65 85, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Team Lead Alexandra Lind, alexandra.lind@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8368937