Global Finance Process Owner
JobBusters AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Job DescriptionFor our client we are looking for a Global Finance Process Owner.
In this role, you will focus on the Record to Report processes, which covers a wide range of sub-processes in accounting, with the purpose to efficiently provide timely and accurate reports to management as support for decision making.
Assignment description and main responsibilities:
Process Leadership: Develop and optimize the Record to Report processes globally and continuously strive toward operational excellence
Documentation: Develop and improve process flow documentation
Automation & Innovation: Identify and implement automation opportunities together with internal stakeholders and digital teams to improve accuracy and reduce manual effort.
Compliance: Ensure processes adhere to internal controls, accounting standards, and regulatory requirements.
Project Involvement: Define and manage business requirements related to the Record to Report processes, contributing to finance and cross-functional projects. Act as the overall finance lead for new market establishments.
Data Governance: Establish and maintain governance over finance master data to ensure integrity and compliance.
Deliveries:
During the assignment period the company will go live with a S/4 Hana implementation for the principal entity. You will be a central person in the post go live activities.
You will report to the Global Finance Process Owner and will have three peers and one direct report.
Qualifications You hold a university degree in Business Administration (major in finance or accounting) or equivalent.
You have at least minimum 7-10 years of relevant experience from external audit and IFRS accounting roles.
You have strong Knowledge in ERP systems, and especially its finance modules.
You have a strong understanding of financial compliance - taxes, VAT, understanding of differences between local GAAP and IFRS.
You are fluent in English and Korean.
Meritorious: A good grasp of automotive operations.
Meritorious:The company is on an SAP journey; hence SAP experience will be highly valued.
Personal Qualities
The candidate should possess a confident and assertive personality, unafraid to advocate for your ideas and take responsibility, yet you remain receptive to different perspectives.
Company DescriptionOur client is a well-known brand in the automotive industry, developing electric performance at the forefront of a new era of mobility. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension.
You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-07-17 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Gothenburg (some remote work allowed). Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se 0721883399 Jobbnummer
9142601