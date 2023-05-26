Global Data Product Coordinator (725069)
Ericsson AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
Interested in joining the Data Office? Ericsson's Data Office (DO) has developed a data strategy that will empower data users across the company. The data strategy envisions:
Democratize data and break down silos to enable seamless access to a broad data set
Create clear accountability for data and ensure focus on business-relevant use cases
Improve data quality to foster trust and reliability
This vision will be achieved through a data operating model that encompasses processes, roles and responsibilities, technology, tools and ways of working to help translate the data strategy into value creation.
A critical priority for Ericsson is to ensure that high-quality data is available to run our business and meet our customers' needs. The Ericsson Data Office (DO) was established to define a central data strategy and support core data used across Ericsson. The DO works with the Business, Market Areas and Group Functions to deliver an effective operating model to ensure sound management of our data.
To drive this change, we are looking for a highly motivated and determined Global Data Product Coordinator who will be responsible coordinating with use case squads, knowledge experts, data domain teams and data product development and publishing teams on data products.
What you will do
Support global data product lead in maintaining and improving data product management processes, guidelines and templates
Ensure compliance to data product management processes and established standards
Actively participate in daily stand-ups and team retrospective meeting and provide regular updates to key stakeholders on the progress of data product activities
Ensure delivery of data products in agreed timelines
Support global data product lead in identification and prioritization of data product opportunities across Ericsson based on use cases and needs from business
Identify key business stakeholders, knowledge experts and coordinate with them to gather business requirements and inputs for data products
Facilitate creation of acceptance criteria for data products with key business stakeholders
Provide inputs on the data governance activities required for the data product
Coordinate with business stakeholders, development and publishing team(s) to manage data product development, test and publish activities required for end-to-end delivery of the data product
You will bring
Experience in data warehouse, BI, data analytics, data platforms, database technologies
Experience in an enterprise or cross-functional role
Strong interpersonal communication and persuasion skills
Ability to coordinate across multiple stakeholder groups
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process are ongoing. Therefore, send in your application in English as soon as possible.
If you have any further questions, please contact us:
Recruiter: Emelie Bohlin (emelie.bohlin@ericsson.com
)
Hiring manager: In this role you will report to the Head of the Data Office
Location: Sweden or India
Please note that we do not accept applications sent via e-mail
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden or India
Req ID: 725069 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7824258