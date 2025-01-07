Global Category Manager
AB Electrolux
2025-01-07
Global Category Manager Marketing
Strive for even better.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
Group Indirect Procurement is a fundamental contributor for the achievement of the company objectives. In our competitive world we build on long-term relationships with our suppliers, the best value for money, the most meaningful innovation and excellent quality with respect for our values. Our mission is to support the company in delivering on-time with the perfect quality at the right cost, so that as a company we can live up to the expectations of our customers and end consumers.
What you'll do:
Global Marketing categories are part of Group Indirect Procurement. Our mission is to support our stakeholders from Global Marketing to ensure the award of businesses to the best suppliers through project negotiations, using advanced tools based on the Value-based Sourcing Model.
Your role will be to identify sourcing opportunities, developing and maintaining a competitive, supportive, and high performing portfolio of suppliers to be utilized by Electrolux. You will collaborate with the Business Area Marketing procurement team, to align on way of working, and share best practices
In detail, you will:
• Managing Global Marketing sub-categories such as Media, Content creation, Market insights, with contract negotiations
• Analyzing procurement markets, benchmarking best practices, and considering total cost of ownership.
• Identifying cost reduction projects with stakeholders through detailed spend analysis.
• Negotiating favorable terms and conditions with suppliers to create value for stakeholders and ensure compliance with company and industry-specific requirements.
• Project management, including strategic planning and implementation of tenders
• Managing supplier relationships, contracts, KPIs and feedback sessions.
• Collaborating with stakeholders and Indirect Materials community to identify opportunities for performance improvement and cost savings.
• Developing innovative negotiation methods and advising on purchasing processes and market dynamics.
Who you are:
• 3-5 years of progressive functional and operational experience in the field of indirect material procurement with marketing services
• Demonstrated ability to effectively manage strategic supplier relationships, including relationship building, performance, development, and integration
• Good knowledge regarding the business models, supply markets and supply/value chains within the relevant categories
• You have good experience on managing end to end sourcing process (demand management, tender, analysis, contract, implementation, supplier relationship management...)
• You have strong ability to manage stakeholders: understanding their priorities and challenges
• You are well-organized and analytical with attention to details and accuracy
• You can manage projects from idea to execution
• You have strong communication skills and influencing skills, ability to engage and empower your audience
• You have a continuous improvement mindset, by challenging assumptions and suggest better approaches.
• You are Fluent in English (any other language is an asset)
• You have good knowledge of IT systems and Microsoft Office applications
Where you will be based:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden).
You will be part of a dynamic international team, where English is the natural language. At our Global Headquarters we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof, and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-23
