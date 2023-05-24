German-speaking Sales Representative
2023-05-24
About Netjobs Group
NetJobs Group AB is a Swedish growth company that helps employers with digital job advertising and employer branding solutions in order to attract, engage and recruit the right candidates. Read more at www.netjobsgroup.com
Responsibilities:
• Actively seek out and engage potential German-speaking clients through various channels (phone calls, emails, etc.)
• Present and promote our products and services to potential customers in a persuasive and professional manner
• Understand customer needs and provide appropriate solutions to meet their requirements
• Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships
• Achieve sales targets and contribute to the company's growth
• Collaborate with the sales team to develop effective sales strategies and improve overall sales performance
• Stay up to date with industry trends, market conditions, and competitors' activities
Requirements:
• Fluent in German (both written and verbal) is essential
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Proven experience in sales
• Strong negotiation and persuasion abilities
• Self-motivated and target-driven
• Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment
• Able to communicate in English
We offer a competitive salary package with commission-based incentives, a supportive work environment, and opportunities for professional growth within our organization. Join our team and become a key player in expanding our market reach.
To apply, please submit your resume and highlight your relevant experience and why you are interested in this position. We look forward to hearing from you!
Send your application to niklas.eriksson@netjobs.se
