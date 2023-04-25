General Manager
2023-04-25
General Manager Placell
KB Components is a globally growing company with a turnover of about 2,000 MSEK where our vision is to be the world leader in technically advanced polymer products. The company's three overall objectives are growth, profitability and employee engagement, within which we actively work to become one of the world's best plastics companies! Our main customer segment can be found in the automotive-, furniture- and lighting industry. Development, production and sales take place at one of our facilities in Örkelljunga or Gislaved in Sweden, Kaunas in Lithuania, Zilina in Slovakia, Puebla or Irapuato in Mexico, Windsor in Canada or Wuxi in China.
In recent years, the company has had a very positive development and is now in a strong position to face the future. Through organic growth and acquisitions, we have achieved a well-balanced product and customer portfolio. As an employee, you will be a part of an industrial elite in a company that delivers development and production of high-tech polymer components to the market's most demanding customers.
GENERAL MANAGER TO KB COMPONENTS PLACELL AB
As the General Manager, you're the backbone of our business operations strategy at our plant in Gislaved. You drive the company from within, leading workflow improvement and day-to-day business activities to ensure that our daily operations are running smoothly and that we're scaling efficiently and according to our business plan.
This is a central leadership role, touching on all functions, as you lead each business unit to reach our company's defined goals. It's your job to make sure we have the right structure, tools and processes as well as the right people.
As the General Manager at KB Components Placell, you will:
Work closely with and report to the Vice President.
Work cross-functionally with total operational responsibility.
Ensure efficient manning to achieve both short-term and long-term goals.
Take ownership of the plants KPI's, including follow up the KPI's as well as break them down into team and individual levels.
Define key success metrics together with the local management team.
Lead, support and manage the local management team, consisting of 7 managers.
Empower the team with leadership, resources and tools needed to successfully meet goals.
A bit about you
We believe you have a background within technology, preferably within plastic industry and plastic moulding. You are a people person with a proven track record of excellent leadership skills, creating efficient, professional, and successful operational processes and teams.
You have great business acumen, and we believe you are the type of person who takes responsibility and ownership of your job as well as you have a lot of passion. You are ambitious and have ability to get things done. You are an inspirational leader, and you are always willing to help and support your employees to grow and become even better.
We believe that the ideal candidate has:
Experience from Plastic Industry/ plastic moulding industry.
Experience from total operational responsibility.
Great strategic and operational skills, especially in how the right processes, structures, tools and people drive growth.
An inspirational and modern leadership style, with the ability to motivate and develop your employees.
Thorough understanding of the full range of business functions and systems, including product, operations, sales, strategic development, and budgeting/planning.
A strong analytical mindset that translates into effective decision making and problem-solving.
If you have any further questions regarding this position, please do not hesitate to contact:
Vice President, Göran Hallbäck at: goran.hallback@kbcomponents.com
(+46 435 561 61) or HR Director Elisabeth Gyllenskiöld at: elisabeth.gyllenskiold@kbcomponents.com
(+46 435 561 24)
Welcome to apply!
We look forward to receiving your application.
Selection and interviews are ongoing, so send your application to us as soon as possible but no later than May 25, 2023.
