General Counsel to DigitalRoute
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
DigitalRoute is an essential driver of the massive shift to subscription and consumption-based business models. Our customers are some of the world 's most iconic brands, and we help them process their data to find out how their services are used. Every time you make a phone call, book a flight, or watch a streaming service, there is a good chance our software is involved.
We are now hiring our General Counsel. Take the opportunity and jump in to create a lasting impact with us!
The Role
As General Counsel you are responsible for leading DigitalRoutes legal and compliance function. As such, you will play a critical role in supporting the company 's operational and strategic initiatives by providing legal advice, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and managing risks effectively.
The role is broad, and you will provide legal advice to various departments within the company on a wide range of legal issues, including commercial contracts, corporate governance, intellectual property and compliance matters. Most of your working time will be dedicated to drafting, reviewing, and negotiating commercial contracts, primarily software and other IT-related agreements where you will be working closely with the commercial teams. Further, you will assist with corporate governance within the Group 's legal entities. You will also advise in various compliance matters such as GDPR and business ethics, and you are responsible for managing disputes and the cooperation with external legal advisors.
You will report to the Group CEO and the place of work is Stockholm.
Who are you?
You have a Swedish LL.M. degree followed by at least ten years of experience from a law firm and/or as an in-house legal counsel. To succeed in this position experience from working in an international environment and being fluent in English is key. You have a solid legal background and broad experience from general commercial and corporate law. You have a strong interest in IT and tech and you have specific experience in drafting and negotiating software and other IT-related commercial agreements. You have significant exposure to working across multiple jurisdictions and cultures and you can juggle priorities effectively. To be successful in this role, you need to take initiative and manage activities on your own. Important qualifications are abilities to cooperate and communicate. We want you to be a person with integrity but also easy to work with. You are positive and committed, and you enjoy working in an international and entrepreneurial environment.
What we offer you
The role as General Counsel is crucial in facilitating business objectives while safeguarding the company 's interests and maintaining its standing in the industry. We offer you an exciting opportunity in an entrepreneurial fast-paced company operating in multiple territories.
Application
In this recruitment process, DigitalRoute is supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning. Interviews will be carried out as applications are received so please apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail. For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Helena Woodcock by phone 0733 - 109585, or by email at helena.woodcock@jurek.se
DigitalRoute wants to be part of an inclusive and diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths.
About us
DigitalRoute processes data about how customers use digital services. Our software is used by telecoms, streaming services, SaaS companies, and many others. Why does this data matter? Data about usage helps companies send accurate invoices, improve customer experiences, and control how much of a service is used. It even helps companies create entirely new services based on customer behavior. We help some of the world 's most iconic brands shift to subscription and usage-based services.
Our company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, but the workforce is globally spread in US, Malaysia, Bulgaria, APAC, EMEA Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Arbetsplats
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Helena Woodcock helena.woodcock@jurek.se 0733-10 95 85 Jobbnummer
8753457