General application to DVel (Stockholm)
2023-12-19
Do you want to build systems that enable innovation? Do you enjoy variation with assignments in different industries and different technology fields? Do you want to work at a specialized consultancy company where we listen to your ideas? Then we think you and DVel will be a good match!
At the request of existing and new customers around the Stockholm area, we are starting to investigate expansion to Stockholm. This advertisement is a general application and there is no set start date.
Job Description
• You will work as a consultant based at one of our customers or on projects we run from our office.
• You will work in teams with specialists and other developers.
• You will get to work with systems in different development phases, from concept design to finished delivery.
Personality & Skills
• You are driven and perceptive.
• You enjoy solving problems with others and being part of a team.
• You like to share your experiences while being open to learn more.
• You appreciate personal freedom while also being happy to take responsibility, ownership and initiatives.
• You have good communication skills in English - spoken and written (Swedish is a plus).
Desired Education
• Master of Science in Engineering: Electronics, Physics, Data or equivalent
• Or PhD in some experimental field
Required Experience
• Broad technical background (Electronic and mechatronic experience is a plus)
• Experience and interest in programming (preferably Python, C, C#, C++, LabVIEW or other relevant software)
Examples of Nice-to-have Experience
• Analogue and digital electronics design
• Big data analysis
• Electronics testing
• Embedded programming
• Mechatronics
• Project Management
• Optics and photonics
• Signal processing
• Sustainability
• Test and validation
• Test system design
DVel is not just any consulting company. With us, you get the opportunity to develop by performing exciting tasks and getting support from our highly supportive managers. Our focus will be on finding assignments that suit and challenge you. At the same time, you will become an important part of our team, regardless of whether you are on an assignment or working from our office!
At DVel, we prioritize personal development and put great value on close relationships between consultants and managers. You will have a great opportunity to influence your own work situation and the company. We offer you a challenging and developing role with secure and flexible working conditions
Application
Sounds interesting? Submit your application immediately! Selection and interviews are ongoing.
If you have questions about the position, you are very welcome to contact the responsible recruiter Rebecca Honnér on 0703 09 88 24 or rebecca.honner@dvel.se
More about DVel
DVel are specialists in hardware test automation with an office at Ideon in Lund. We offer consulting services and deliver measurement systems and test rigs. Our projects are very varied, and our customers are in several different industries. Today we are 30 colleagues and want to continue to grow, with you as one of us.
Since October 2023, we are a part of Prevas (https://www.prevas.com/).
DVel is a Business Unit within Prevas, belonging to Region South, and we continue to be the specialists in testing and measurements.
