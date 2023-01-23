GCP Data Engineer
Kairos Blue AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-01-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kairos Blue AB i Lund
We are looking for a Data Engineering Specialist for the following responsibilities:
Design, develop and operate production-grade data pipelines for data ingestion and processing
Build analytics products, considering both technology and business requirements
Work closely with Product Owner and business stakeholders to ensure business value realization as part of a cross-functional agile team with Product Owner, Data Scientists/Analysts/Stewards and Data/ML/Software/DevOps Engineers.
Key responsibilities:
Extract data from external source systems
Perform data profiling to validate data quality
ETL development and tools
Prepare data and access management for advanced analytics and self-service
Additionally:
Agile Methodologies
Self-driven, action- and goal-oriented, good communication to technical and non-technical stakeholders
Tools and techniques:
Google Cloud Platform.
Data Engineering: developing data pipelines/ETL for data lakes, data warehouses and data marts.
Complex SQL for processing and analysis using Bigquery
Programming: Python and preferably also JavaScript. Other languages meriting.
DevOps, DataOps, CI/CD, Infrastructure as code/config Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-03
E-post: partner@kairosblue.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kairos Blue AB
(org.nr 559110-0978)
Gandalvs Gränd 6 (visa karta
)
224 74 LUND Jobbnummer
7372350