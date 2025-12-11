Gameplay & Tools Engineer - RL Robots
2025-12-11
As a Gameplay & Tools Engineer on Embark's RL Robots team, you will help push the boundaries of how characters move, behave, and come alive in our games. Working at the intersection of gameplay engineering, tools development, and machine learning, you will be a key part of building the next generation of animation and emergent AI behaviors powered by reinforcement learning.
You will collaborate closely with researchers, gameplay engineers, animators, and designers - creating intuitive tools, robust workflows, and gameplay systems that make it fast and exciting to explore new ideas. Your work will directly accelerate our ability to develop richer behaviors, improve iteration speed, and empower teams across the studio.
This is a highly creative and technical role where experimentation is encouraged, strong collaboration is essential; the end goal is always improved player experience.
Example of responsibilities
Build and maintain tools and workflows that accelerate development and iteration of RL-driven locomotion and behavior systems
Collaborate with ML researchers and gameplay engineers to integrate new RL platforms and AI behaviors into the game
Develop robust debugging, visualization, and authoring tools to help teams understand, tune, and refine complex behaviors
Support scalable pipelines for training and evaluating RL models within Unreal Engine
Identify opportunities to improve the performance, usability, and stability of the gameplay-side ML tooling stack
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Solid C++ skills and experience working in Unreal Engine
A passion for building tools and making iteration fast and enjoyable
An interest in ML-driven animation or behavior systems (no prior ML experience required)
Experience collaborating with designers, animators, or technical artists
Professional English communication skills.
Additionally, it's a bonus if you have
Experience developing editor tools or workflows in Unreal Engine
Familiarity with reinforcement-learning workflows or simulation-based development
Understanding of animation systems, behavior trees, or state machines
Python experience and interest in bridging game-side tools with backend training pipelines
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
