Gameplay & Tools Engineer - RL Robots

Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-12-11


As a Gameplay & Tools Engineer on Embark's RL Robots team, you will help push the boundaries of how characters move, behave, and come alive in our games. Working at the intersection of gameplay engineering, tools development, and machine learning, you will be a key part of building the next generation of animation and emergent AI behaviors powered by reinforcement learning.

You will collaborate closely with researchers, gameplay engineers, animators, and designers - creating intuitive tools, robust workflows, and gameplay systems that make it fast and exciting to explore new ideas. Your work will directly accelerate our ability to develop richer behaviors, improve iteration speed, and empower teams across the studio.

This is a highly creative and technical role where experimentation is encouraged, strong collaboration is essential; the end goal is always improved player experience.

Example of responsibilities

Build and maintain tools and workflows that accelerate development and iteration of RL-driven locomotion and behavior systems

Collaborate with ML researchers and gameplay engineers to integrate new RL platforms and AI behaviors into the game

Develop robust debugging, visualization, and authoring tools to help teams understand, tune, and refine complex behaviors

Support scalable pipelines for training and evaluating RL models within Unreal Engine

Identify opportunities to improve the performance, usability, and stability of the gameplay-side ML tooling stack

We would love if you have

A creative and curious mind

Solid C++ skills and experience working in Unreal Engine

A passion for building tools and making iteration fast and enjoyable

An interest in ML-driven animation or behavior systems (no prior ML experience required)

Experience collaborating with designers, animators, or technical artists

Professional English communication skills.

Additionally, it's a bonus if you have

Experience developing editor tools or workflows in Unreal Engine

Familiarity with reinforcement-learning workflows or simulation-based development

Understanding of animation systems, behavior trees, or state machines

Python experience and interest in bridging game-side tools with backend training pipelines

At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Embark Studios AB (org.nr 559172-3019)

Arbetsplats
Embark Studios

Kontakt
Terri Kim Bell
terri.kim.bell@embark-studios.com

Jobbnummer
9640440

