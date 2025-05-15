Game Designer
Welcome to Our World of Simulation
Company Overview
Our vision is to change the world of education by developing and selling simulation-based training tools, and we are looking for more people who want to be a part of that journey. We are an ambitious yet unpretentious company, with a wide diversity among our employees, creating a dynamic and resourceful team. We are eager to find solutions together and enjoy the high pace forward.
Our head office is based in Tanumshede in northern Bohuslän, Sweden, but we are a highly global company with sales representatives and resellers all over the world. Our simulators exist on every continent, and we have only started. We want you to be a part of our journey ahead!
About the Position
As a Designer at Tenstar, you will be instrumental in developing training modules for vehicles and machinery within our simulators, which schools and training companies utilize worldwide. Your responsibilities will include researching various machines, storyboarding exercises, facilitating communication about features within the team, and making sure that our exercise setups and features are designed with the end user's learning experience as the primary focus.
Qualifications
Strong ability to create comprehensive design documentation.
Experience in game design within the gaming industry or serious games.
Advanced proficiency in English.
Expertise within Teaching, UX, and/or UI design is a strong bonus.
Experience with Unreal Engine is a bonus.
Personal Characteristics
High level of communication skills, both verbal and in presentation material.
Solution-oriented mindset.
Structured way of working.
Strong self-drive and initiative.
Interest in developing educational tools in games and realistic simulations.
Experience or a keen interest in cars, trucks, and/or heavy machinery.
Information & application
Start: By agreement
Scope: Full-time
Location: Göteborg / Falun / Tanumshede
Apply as soon as possible as we work with ongoing selection.
Please direct any questions about the position to Doru Apreotesei: doro.apreotesei@tenstarsimulation.com
