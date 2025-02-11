Functional Specialist
2025-02-11
Company Description
We are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities by embracing the opportunities from data & technology and integrating them into the business. To be able to develop IKEA as an even more affordable, sustainable, and accessible home furnishing retailer in an omnichannel environment, we need to bring people, processes, data, and technology closer together. Working together will be critical in reaching our strategic goals and it will demand leadership that goes across functions and organizations, to always have the totality of IKEA in mind.
Job Description
Are you ready to bring your passion and expertise to drive digital transformation? At IKEA, we're on the lookout for a Functional Specialist who can help us strengthen and grow our digital capabilities. In this role, you'll use your deep knowledge and unique skills to enhance our existing digital products and shape new ones, all in support of IKEA's ongoing business growth. Come join us in creating a more innovative and efficient IKEA experience, for the many people.
What You'll Do
Bring your specialist knowledge to help IKEA develop and grow our digital capabilities by:
Working closely with our digital product teams to make sure we achieve the best business value.
Sharing your expertise to drive innovation and support our business growth.
Mentoring and training your colleagues, helping them to shine in your area of expertise.
Supporting the delivery and ongoing improvement of user manuals and trainings.
Qualifications
What You'll Bring
Good communicator, can manage multiple stakeholders, aspire and influence them with your communication skills.
Understanding of the total value chain and how digital products support supply and retail organizations.
Experience working in the food industry is advantageous.
Experience working in a global environment with complex digital ecosystems.
Experience working with PLM, PIM or ERP systems.
Your Mindset & Skills
Passionate about inspiring people to develop the business in an agile and innovative way.
Open to new ways of working and driving change.
Aligned with IKEA's values, with an interest in home furnishing and improving everyday life.
Strong ability to train and mentor peers, explore new technologies, and understand cross-functional impact.
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult, we would like to see you in office majority of the time and offer flexibility to work from home.
Please send in your CV and Motivation letter before the 28th February 2025. We will interview candidates continuously, so please do not hesitate to apply. For questions about the recruitment process can be answered by monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
or hiring manager rebecca.toreman@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, supply, and certain industry activities.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development.
