Functional Safety Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Functional Safety Engineer for our client in the automotive industry
Work description:
The Functional Safety Engineer provides support to the agile teams in ISO26262-related matters and ensure ISO26262 compliance of the work products. Be an active member of Functional Safety agile team
• Carry out and review ISO26262-related activities in the team such as; create Hazard Analysis, Functional Safety Concept, Technical Safety Concept, FMEAs, Test specifications (system and software level) and Safety Case.
• Create detailed safety mechanisms at system level and software level.
• Support the product owner and scrum master in creating user stories related to ISO26262 for the agile team.
• Review hardware and software safety requirements towards supporting agile teams.
• Be the primary interface between the team and manager
• Organize functional safety joint reviews with suppliers.
• Organize verification reviews with internal stakeholders.
• Organize confirmation reviews with functional safety assessors.
• Participate in evaluations of proposed technical solutions with the purpose to judge the possibility to secure the solutions in terms of functional safety.
Skills required
• Master's in Mechatronics/Vehicle engineering/equivalent
• ISO 26262 or other functional safety standards
• Good knowledge in Physics, Mechatronics, Mechanical engineering, Control engineering, Vehicle dynamics, System modelling/engineering, Functional requirements and Electronics.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Excellent communication skills
• Excellent documentation skills & attentive to details
• Ability to work in a global complex environment
• A Team player who easily can collaborate with others
• Leadership skills
• Ability to make high level decisions given limited data and competing priorities
Experience Required:
• Creating safety concepts and requirements at system and software level.
• Planning and carrying out safety integration and validation tests.
• Carrying out safety or quality analysis, such as Hazard Analysis, FMEA, FTA, etc.
• Experience from working with simulations of mechatronic/pneumatic systems and/or Vehicle Dynamics.
• Coaching individuals, teams and groups.
• Managing and cooperating with suppliers.
• Experience working with Cyber Security and ISO 21434, including TARA activities or similar.
• Development of safety-related functions, systems, hardware or software.
• system development of embedded real time systems
• Model Based Development Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-22
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Functional Safety Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
7372325