Functional Safety Engineer
2025-09-14
We are looking for a Functional Safety Engineer within Automotive in the area E-mobility. You will work in a team and define concepts and set requirements for the client's platform of electrical vehicles. This is an exciting opportunity to work cross-functionally with innovation defining the future and contribute to the success of our company in the transition to zero emission vehicles.
Job description:
As a Functional Safety Engineer, you will be leading the functional safety activities starting from early concept development, moving on to defining requirements, and ensuring successful verification of the Electromobility system.
• Lead the completion of the functional safety activities including Safety Plan, HARA, FSC, TSC, refinement of safety requirements and allocation on components.
* Lead development of and verification of the Functional Safety work products
* Manage ISO 26262 knowledge and safety culture in the team and coach other system engineers in the team.
* Represent the team in functional safety forums.
* Support the performance of the verification review (VR), confirmation review (CR) and functional safety assessment.
* Continuously monitoring/tracking & documenting the system changes for FuSa related products and execute impact analysis.
Experience & skills required:
• You have M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Physics or Computer Science, Mechatronic or similar.
* Minimum 5 years of documented experience within system development and functional safety deliveries according to ISO 26262, preferably within the automotive industry.
* Good knowledge of deployment the functional safety standards in entire product lifecycle from start to start of production (SOP), such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508, ISO 13849 etc.
* Hands on experience of safety activities, such as Hazard Analysis, technical safety concept, functional safety concept
* Experience of automotive E/E system development. (Including system engineering and/or HW/SW development)
* Experience from working in requirements management tools.
* Fluent in both written and verbal English.
* A driven team player with extensive experience from functional safety engineering along with experience in a dynamic and high paced product development environment.
* You should possess an analytical mindset, adept problem-solving skills, and a keen interest in acquiring new technical knowledge.
* Effective communication skills and strong networking abilities are essential for achieving success in this role.
A plus if you have:
* Background in charging system or electrical power take-off in the automotive industry.
* Previous involvement in functional safety engineering, system engineering or product development in the automotive industry
* Experience in system verification processes.
* Experience in System Weaver, requirement management tools.
Personal Skills required:
• Proactive and self motivated
• Excellent communication skills with all levels
• Flexible and analytical
• A team player who easly can collaborate and network
• Work in a structured and organized way
Additional info:
