Functional Safety Engineer
2024-10-22
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Functional Safety Engineer to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role
This role is for supporting the Inhouse software development of Battery Management system's Basic Software
Responsibilities
Take part in developing and maintaining the Project Safety Plan
Review Technical Safety Requirement and Support in Deriving the SW safety requirements to Autosar BSW.
Responsible to Create & Maintain the Software Verification Strategy for BSW.
Lead the Software safety analysis(FTA /FMEA) and provide feedback to the relevant stakeholders.
Track all the Safety activities/Artefacts to closure as per ISO26262-Part6.
Review of Safety Work products related to BSW.
Create/Update BSW Safety case and release for production.
Be the point of contact for All the safety related activities.
Experience/knowledge
Masters/ bachelor's degree in computer science/electronics/electrical engineering
Proven prior work experience in Functional safety engineering. (Experience in ISO2622- Part6 is a plus.)
Experience in the multicore Autosar architecture-based SW development.
Good understanding of the SW testing methodologies-
Experience & understanding of product development cycle in Automotive.
Experience in BSW/Electric Propulsion domain is a plus.
Should be able to guide the team with respect to Functional safety process and work products
Ability to independently Put together a plan, conduct and follow-up towards the work objective.
Good Communication skills (English Spoken and written)& team Player skills.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest, each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-22
