Functional Analyst SAP Sourcing and Procurement
2025-05-22
Join our team as a Functional Analyst and SAP purchasing specialist at Atlas Copco's Industrial Technique Business Area and play a pivotal role in continuously improving and transforming our ERP landscape. As part of our Business System Group, you'll be a driving strength behind strategic initiatives, enhancing our business processes and guiding our global business experts.
Your role
You are entrusted with managing the entire SAP life cycle, from identifying needs to development, implementation, evaluation and results. As part of our global IS/IT, you act as an internal consultant and partner to the business. Together with the business, you discover and translate business needs. You share your knowledge of supply chain processes and your domain expertise when a technical solution is required to meet business requirements. You recommend areas for improvement and support the IT strategy that provides the best value for Atlas Copco. Our global reach spans eight different countries, supporting production units, distribution centers, and application centers, you'll be the expert ensuring that our SAP solutions seamlessly align with our business processes.
Your responsibilities include:
Configure and customize the SAP system, interfaces, and additional tools according to business requirements
Align solutions and processes between internal companies, bringing the best out of the system template
Translate functional requirements into SAP system configurations
Provide in-depth knowledge of the SAP system, including data structures, interfaces, and security considerations
Provide in-depth knowledge of SAP technologies, solutions, modules, and integration points
Provide support for documentation, training, external incident management, and education for local key users.
What we expect from you
We're seeking a service-oriented person who enjoys supporting and guiding others. To thrive in this role, you are open, collaborative, and skilled at listening and finding solutions for customers. Building effective networks and relationships at all levels is a key strength, along with the ability to collaborate with external experts and key users to achieve our business objectives. Your forward-thinking mindset and process improvement acumen are highly valued.
You have the following experience/knowledge:
A Bachelor or Master of Science in Information Systems, Engineering, Economics, or equivalent knowledge
Practical SAP experience, combined with a business and process understanding
Functional knowledge within SAP MM (purchasing)
Experience in sourcing and procurement in business processes
Proficiency in English (written and verbal) is essential
It's valued if you have experience/knowledge of:
SAP QM, WM, or SD
Project management
SAP S/4HANA
Location: Stockholm/Sickla. We have a hybrid work model.
Application & more information
If this sounds interesting, please apply with your CV and answer the questions in the application form. Kindly note that we do not have the possibillity to handle applications via mail.
If you have any questions or need more information about the position, feel free to reach out to hiring manager Per Damberg at per.damberg@atlascopco.com
.
Welcome with your application via our job site!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice

Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging.
