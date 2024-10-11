Function Owner and System Design Engineer
Job Overview:
Dizayee Solutions AB is seeking a skilled and motivated Function Owner and System Design Engineer to join an automotive client in Gothenburg. In this role, you will develop solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, convenience, and safety of vehicles. You will primarily focus on Vehicle Motion Control Functions, such as cruise control, speed limiters, and other related areas as required by the client. This position involves cross-functional collaboration to define requirements and strategies for End User Functions (EUFs) across multiple vehicle brands and platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
Function Ownership:
Serve as the Function Owner for Vehicle Motion Control, AD/ADAS, or other assigned areas.
Manage and define all EUF requirements concerning end-user functionality, safety, quality, functional variation, and platform harmonization.
Develop short-term and long-term strategies for EUF development, working closely with product planning, Feature Specialists, Requirement Owners, and other key stakeholders.
Lead the creation and management of brand-distinctive features, ensuring platform harmonization across multiple vehicle models.
Stakeholder Management:
Act as the voice of the Product Owner for specific EUFs within projects, representing the needs and expectations of stakeholders.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align project objectives and product lifecycle requirements.
Solution Provider:
Provide technical solutions for assigned EUFs, working with various modules, domains, and engineering departments.
Lead problem-solving initiatives throughout all stages of the product lifecycle.
Quality and Compliance Activities:
Lead and perform quality assurance activities, including Functional Safety, Cyber Security, and Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEAs).
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Automotive Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, or related fields.
Technical Expertise: Strong technical background in Vehicle Motion Control, AD/ADAS, or similar areas, with hands-on experience.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Proven ability to work effectively with engineers, designers, and project managers across different departments.
Leadership Skills: Demonstrated experience in leadership roles, with the ability to manage and motivate teams while ensuring function-specific objectives are met.
Problem-Solving: Skilled in identifying root causes of issues and providing effective solutions.
Personal Attributes:
Innovative and Solution-Oriented: Passion for innovation and enhancing vehicle safety, performance, and functionality.
Strong Communicator: Excellent communication skills, capable of articulating complex concepts clearly to a variety of stakeholders.
Team Player: Enjoys working in collaborative settings, sharing knowledge, and working alongside colleagues to overcome challenges.
Why Join Us?
Work on cutting-edge automotive technologies that push the boundaries of vehicle performance and safety.
Collaborate with top automotive engineers and cross-functional teams in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Contribute to impactful projects that shape the future of the automotive industry.
Interested candidates, please send your CV and cover letter to mushir@dsab.eu
& CC to info@dsab.eu
