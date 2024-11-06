Function Implementation Leader at Volvo Cars
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
The FAIT team aligns and coordinates function development throughout the product development phases supporting with function content and implementation. The FAIT team leads and organizes the work with function architecture and function implementation of new and/or updated functions, aligning Use cases and Product Definition Contexts. This work is done in close cooperation with Function developers from all units, UX team and different stakeholders, such as program management and product validation.
What You Will do
If you enjoy working with the complete product affecting the full consumer experience, this could be something for you! You will work with all our new customer functions from start and follow how they grow over time. We always start from the user perspective and are a part of the department that is responsible for validation from a consumer value perspective.
Your main focus will be to help the organization to align around the function implementation plan for Customer functions and their Use cases.
You will...
• .be responsible for tracking Customer function and use case status and functional growth on a complete vehicle level.
• .play an important role from start of programs together with BPD, architects and function owners by setting the content and time plans.
• .cooperate with Business, Base product development, Program Management and other units to deliver excellent user experience and keep track on agreed changes.
• . be a "go to person" for function implementation for all stakeholders.
• . build a wide network within the company.
What you will bring
As a person, you like to work in all stages of product development with the complete product in mind. You love working with our products and are very good at engaging people throughout the entire organization. You are open minded with high focus on delivering a product that exceeds our customers' expectations. You have a holistic/strategic understanding and flexible mindset rather than getting stuck in details and you have the ability to put the customers', products and your team's needs first without prestige.
Qualifications and experiences
• Experience from managerial positions or from leading technical task on Unit, Solution or Project management.
• Deep knowledge from at least one technical area within Automotive, e.g. electrical, mechanical or attributes.
• Good knowledge of VPDS and the phases/gates.
• Experience from SW development processes
• Good knowledge of user demands and usage of our products.
• Knowledge about functional development
• Ability to quickly become a "go-to-person"
• Experience from developing methods and processes
• You have a broad network within the company Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74369-42958224". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Sanghamitra Deb 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8996451