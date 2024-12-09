Function Developer C++ Within Adas/ad
Company Description
AFRY erbjuder tjänster inom teknik, design, digitalisering och rådgivning. Vi är hängivna experter inom industri, energi- och infrastruktur, som skapar värde för kommande generationer. AFRY har en global räckvidd med djupa rötter i Norden. Tillsammans accelererar vi omställningen till ett mer hållbart samhälle.
Job Description
We need to strengthen our team with more skilled SW developers that wants to be part of the development of the future vehicles in Gothenburg.
As function developer within ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and AD (Autonomous Drive) you will get the possibility to work in one of the most growing areas within automotive. The work is varying and can include defining functions, create system design for complex functionality, write requirements for a software and/or test and verify the software modules
With us you get to be a part of the AFRY family with lots of competence within different areas. There is always something new to learn, independently which level you are at. We believe in the importance of not getting stuck in the same assignment, but instead to keep eyes on the next milestone whether it is a new assignment or being part of the next competence development project.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or computer engineering or equivalent.
>5 years of experience from C++ development in embedded systems
>2 years of experience from C++ development of ADAS/AD functions or motion control
Knowledge in GIT, Gerrit, Jenkins, Python, CI/CD
Experience from ADAS/AD
Fluent in English
In all our recruiting we attach great importance to personal qualities. It is important to be curious and have willingness to learn more within ADSA/AD since the area is constantly developing. Cooperation and collaboration within and between teams is important since it is a big part of our work.
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Please note that we don't accept applications via email.
Jenny Ljungqvist - Section Manager jenny.ljungqvist@afry.com
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
