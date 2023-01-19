Fullstack web developer
2023-01-19
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
Are you a web developer who wants to be part of a unique journey in the expansive solar industry?
Your work assignments
We will now expand the competence at the company with a web developer role. Today, the software department mainly deals with industrial automation where we program machine code in Structured Text, HMI (Human Machine Interface) and other related programs in C#, automated scripts in Python and some database development with MySQL. You will work on developing the web apps that the company needs. Among other things, the production department uses a system to increase control in production where, with the help of a web app, they can document and log production data and track a solar panel in the production chain. Our process department uses various tools, including a web app, to analyze the data saved in the database during the production of solar cells. You will be responsible for maintenance and further development of these. There are also great opportunities to redesign them with the experience you bring with you. You will also develop new web apps in the areas that the company needs, for example assignments from other departments, an external customer or internally in the software department.
Your profile
We see that you have previous work experience in full-stack web development. It is also good if you have an interest in machines and/or production, as you need to familiarize yourself to some extent with how the machines and production work together, in order to more easily understand what the company wants. In the role of web developer, you will not work with machine programming.
Applicants must have:
- An education in programming, engineering or equivalent.
- Good knowledge in English.
- Experience with many of the technologies used today: JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, CSS, React, Python/Django, C#, Kafka, MySQL.
- A willingness to learn more when needed.
Merit is if you have experience in:
- IoT, Cloud.
- Development of Windows apps in C#, WPF.
- Networks and IT in general.
- Interest in machines and production.
As a person, you are driven, curious, engaged and motivated to learn. You can work independently but can also communicate with people in other groups with different backgrounds.
Does that sound interesting?
The selection is ongoing, so don't hesitate to submit your application.
Midsummer consists of employees from all over the world, including more than 20 nationalities, and they enjoy a vibrant mix of cultures and skills.
Midsummer tillverkar och installerar världens mest hållbara solpanel. Vi har vår produktion i Järfälla utanför Stockholm och är Sveriges enda tillverkare av solpaneler. Våra solcellstak kännetecknas av en diskret design och ett extremt lågt koldioxidavtryck. Vi är ett snabbt växande företag i en expansiv bransch och vi brinner för hållbar energiproduktion och avancerad teknologi. Med den mest hållbara solpanelen förändrar vi synen på det konventionella taket och accelererar övergången till förnybar energi.
Vi grundades 2004 och är idag 130 anställda i Sverige, med kontor och produktion i Järfälla och med verksamhet över hela Sverige. Vi är i en expansiv fas och har påbörjat byggnation av en ny fabrik i Italien. Vi har för avsikt att fortsätta expandera både i Sverige och internationellt. Ersättning
