Fullstack Engineer
2024-10-15
We put items to better use. Hundred-thousands a week actually. Enhancing our buying service is therefore at the top of our agenda.
We love elegant code, and we hope you do too. We look forward to seeing your craft make a difference to our rapidly growing number of customers.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unwanted items are put to better use. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Fullstack Engineer at Sellpy
Sellpy caters to both buying and selling customers, and both are equally important. As a member of the purchase team, you'll enable hundred-thousands of customers to embrace a modern and sustainable way of shopping. Commit to a change this planet needs and push boundaries in a direction that matters.
We look for a Fullstack Engineer passionate about enhancing the customer experience and driving our buying service forward. This position is a good idea if you are eager to go further in the world of Javascript, engage in technical discussions and grow with unique daily challenges. Your tech skills are crucial in developing features that integrate well with Sellpy's architecture and run smoothly.
We're coding for a circular future and believe in an environment where discussions are encouraged, occur frequently and where every member contributes to Sellpy's architecture.
In short, you will
Build user-centric, next-generation web applications for our purchase services.
Master JavaScript and the React/React Native & Node framework.
Develop features from start to finish across the stack.
Grow with the responsibility for your code.
Continuously improve and simplify Sellpy's clients to maintain low complexity.
Drive the technical development of Sellpy's clients forward.
Requirements
B.S. or M.S. degree in Computer Science, or a related technical field, or a shorter education with a couple of years of work experience.
Several years of professional experience from a previous engineering role.
Very good knowledge of JavaScript.
Written and spoken fluency in English, as this is our company language.
We'd be impressed if you have
Knowledge of React, React Native, Angular 2+, Node.js, Web Components, Logging and monitoring.
Worked in a fast-growing, product-focused startup environment.
A history of continuous integration and deployment.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Grow professionally during monthly level-up days.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-14
