Fullstack Engineer
2024-06-12
About the position
The team is responsible for the development of core capabilities within our Commerce Platform, managing multiple backend services and data sets that powers merchandising, order management and purchase flows end to end.
We are currently seeking a Full stack Engineer with focus on web engineering to join our team. The selected candidate will play a crucial role in building the next generation of our technology stack. This includes developing services aimed at enhancing our capabilities and providing a resilient, high performing commerce ecosystem.
What you'll do
Responsibilities include solution design and end-to-end implementation of capabilities within the teams' services. As an engineer in this area you will have a unique opportunity to be part of a team that implements change to complex systems of high scale.
Who you are
You are a skilled web engineer with experience with building and scaling services in React, Next.js.
You are comfortable working across the stack and have experience with Java, Postgres services on Google Cloud Platform.
Excellent problem-solving and fast decision-making skills with strong bias for action.
Strong writing and communication skills. Comfortable driving engineering deep dives and workshops, as well as stakeholder demos.
Self-driven and enjoys being part of a team that works together and makes each other better through tight collaboration and feedback.
Ideally Experience with e-commerce or financial engineering domains.
