Fullstack Engineer - (React, .Net, AWS)

What we do at Qliro
Qliro is a FinTech company that delivers safe and simple payments for E-com Merchants in the Nordics. We are dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be. We are now on a journey of scaling our business both here in Sweden and the Nordics.What your team does:
We are the Order & Finance management team, also known as Cyberdyne. We build Qliro's tools for merchants to do order management and financial functionalities. We have full control over our processes and how we build and develop our platform. For us it is important that we keep our platform in good shape while we never compromise on our teamwork.
Who you are is more important than what you know, so feel free to apply even if you lack some skills
What you will get to do:
Grow your skills and influence in a flat organization where decision making is in the team, or close to the team
Own projects from vague idea to deploy
Work in a team that builds high customer value features while keeping the technical debt down
Work with technical and helpful colleagues
Ability to change most processes as they are completely controlled by the team
Flexible working setup: a mix of remote and office work for the best of both worlds
Career path for Software Engineers
What you will bring to the team:
You have worked for a couple of years as a fullstack engineer, and proficient experience in modern technologies. Preferably .NET, React & AWS
Fearless in diving into architectural discussions and exploring on your own
User centric mindset
Practical experience with agile engineering methods
Solid understanding of software engineering best practices
Tech info about our domain
React
.NET
AWS (various tools)
REST
Cypress
Microservices
Kafka
MongoDB
80%+ test coverage
