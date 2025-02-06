FullStack Engineer - Product Led Growth
As a Software Engineer in our PLG team, you will develop crucial components of our technology infrastructure, impacting Neo4j Aura users worldwide. You will also help craft and create an amazing developer experience to help Neo4j Aura users quickly get started with our fully-managed graph database. This position is ideal for those looking to champion user experience, and drive adoption of the Neo4j Aura platform as well as its tools, APIs and integrations.
Production experience with several technologies we use is desirable but not essential. You should have strong JavaScript/TypeScript skills. Our services layer is Python - based, so you should know Python well, or be interested in picking it up. Our engineers work in both our Malmö and London offices and most teams are split across the two, so you must be comfortable working as part of a distributed team. We use extensive automated testing, so proficiency with a range of approaches from unit testing up to full-stack integration testing will be helpful.
The technologies we use most are:
JavaScript/TypeScript and React in the browser
Python, Docker, and Kubernetes on the server
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure
