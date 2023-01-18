Fullstack Developer to Kids Brand Store
Original Brands Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Original Brands Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a great environment, with awesome colleagues and get the opportunity to develop different applications and create the best e-commerce solution out there?
Kids Brand Store is an innovative and entrepreneur-driven company that is in an expansive phase on its way into new markets. We are looking for a Fullstack Developer who wants to make a real impact in a fast-growing company.
We are one of Nordic's largest online stores with fashion for children and young adults. The company was founded in 2011 and has since then grown at a record speed. Today, we are present in six markets in the Nordics and Europe. The company has a unique niche aimed at children and young people aged 8-16.
About your new role
As a Fullstack Developer at Kids Brand Store, you will be a key member of our tech department and leading parts of the development of our web- and e-commerce solutions. We are a fast-paced bunch and we love to constantly think of small smart improvements that will help us automate processes.
In this role, you will be involved in everything from gathering requirements to writing high-quality code, all the way to testing and deployment of new features. You will work with prioritizing our backlog and work closely with our CTO on architectural decisions. Today we are on a transition to headless e-commerce with a best-of-breed architecture and our focus is on modern technologies to ensure that our solutions continue to evolve and improve.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who is used to working creatively and independently. Since we are a tight team, we 're looking for someone who is easygoing and would like to contribute to the team.
To be successful in the role you will need:
Relevant work experience as a developer with a focus on backend development
Experience with PHP
Fluency in English, in both speaking and writing
Good communication and collaboration skills
If you have knowledge within JavaScript frameworks, Laravel and AWS - it 's a big plus.
We offer
A unique opportunity to be part of and develop the Nordics' largest e-commerce company in fashion for children and young people. Kids Brand Store is a company that consciously and focused invests in creating a workplace where it should be fun to go to work, where employees strive towards the same goal and where successes are celebrated together. We have offices in Västerås and in Stockholm, but we are currently offering a hybrid model to give you the opportunity to work both from the office and remotely. You also have the opportunity to work from both offices. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-17
E-post: mikael.arnasen@kidsbrandstore.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fullstack Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Original Brands Sweden AB
(org.nr 556834-9699) Jobbnummer
7356920