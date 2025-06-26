Fullstack Developer focus Front end - Join Scania IT in Luleå
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Luleå
2025-06-26
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a passionate and skilled Developer to join our IT team in Luleå. In this role, you will be an important contributor to the digitalization and uptime of our production processes.
Job Responsibilities
In this position, you will be involved in the full software development lifecycle - from identifying business needs to implementing innovative solutions. Your focus will be frontend development in our MES and SCADA systems, where usability and system reliability are key. We offer a flexible workplace, but working on site is expected.
Key responsibilities include:
Developing user interfaces within our MES and SCADA systems, with a focus on frontend and MES.
Taking ownership of software architecture and UX aspects.
Providing support to end users and working closely with product owners.
Participating in projects and continuous improvement initiatives within IT and production.
Who You Are
We believe you have a solid background in system development with a strong emphasis on frontend technologies. You are experienced in Angular and C#, and it's a significant advantage if you also have knowledge of Apriso, MS SQL, and working with APIs.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Strong analytical skills and the ability to see both the big picture and dive into technical details.
A proactive mindset with a drive to take initiative and deliver high-quality solutions.
A collaborative and unpretentious attitude - you are a team player.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will work in a cross-functional and team consisting of software developers, automation engineers, architects, technicians, and many more - all collaborating closely with end users.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our local Sport center with gym and group training actives all employees have access to or wellness allowance. In addition to result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-07-05. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
