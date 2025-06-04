Fullstack Developer
Your responsibilities
We are looking for a Fullstack Developer who want to work in a broad role. You will get the opportunity to build a system from the ground up and ensuring seamless integration between frontend and backend.
This is a direct recruitment to Disruptive Novotech through A-Talent Tech.
Examples of tasks:
Develop and maintain backend and frontend for the digital platform
Close collaboration with frontend and backend developers
Ensure efficient integrations, high performance, security and usability in the system
Play an important part in architecting and selecting the most suitable technologies
Your profile
Requirements:
• University degree or MSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering or similar
• At least 5 years experience in fullstack development
• Experience with both frontend and backend development
• Work experience with Go, C, or C++
• Has a strong quality mindset and experience with building a robust and well-structured codebase
• Experience with developing mobile and web applications
• Experience with designing backend systems
• Fluent in spoken and written English
Meritorious:
• Familiar with software development according to regulatory frameworks for medical devices, for example IEC 62304
Personal characteristics: You are self-driven, quality-conscious and solution-oriented. You thrive in a dynamic environment with clear goals and high demands.
About the company
Disruptive Novotech is a fast-growing startup in neuromodulatory medical technology. With offices at T-Centralen in Stockholm and a team of 16 experts, they are working intensively to bring their first products to market in the near future. The company is internationally focused and combines high technology with a fast pace and strong team spirit.
About A-Talent Tech
A-Talent Tech works in a niche with recruitment and consultancy of technical expertise. Our recruitment specialists have good technical understanding and together with experts in executive search we find and recruit even the most difficult-to-find skills for your organization. We are part of the A-Talent Group, a group of specialist companies in talent management.
Does this sound like the right role for you?
Then you are welcome to apply for the position via the form below! We process applications and appointments on an ongoing basis, so don't wait with your application. If you have any questions, please contact Lena Sköld at lena.skold@atalent.se
.
