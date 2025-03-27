Fullstack Developer
2025-03-27
Would you like to develop a cloud communication platform with some of the best people in the industry? Do you want to work with a platform that's already used by 8 out of 10 leading tech giants in the US, with 145 billion API transactions every year? A platform which can reach virtually every mobile phone on the planet in seconds or less? Do scale and complexity excite you? Look no further!
The essence of the role
We are seeking a Full Stack Engineer to join our team and enhance both backend and frontend applications within the Provisioning domain. This role involves analysing the current codebase, identifying opportunities for improvement, and implementing solutions to optimize processes and enhance the user experience.
As a Full Stack Engineer, you will work on both server-side logic and frontend interfaces, ensuring seamless integration and performance across the stack. Proficiency in programming languages, preferably Java for backend and modern JavaScript frameworks (such as React) for frontend, is essential. You'll also focus on improving code quality, optimizing workflows, and resolving challenges to deliver a seamless and efficient provisioning experience for end users.
We are looking for a strong team player with excellent communication skills who thrives in collaborative environments and is passionate about building impactful solutions.
As our Full-stack Software Developer you will:
Collaborate with the Product Manager, Tech Lead/Tech Lead Manager, cross functional teams, and other team members to establish objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to improve the overall system efficiency, data quality and enhance the end-user experience.
Manage your own work and tasks. Compile and analyse data, processes, and code base to troubleshoot problems, identify areas for improvement and share findings/learning with other team members by actively participating in team meetings.
Write clean and efficient code. Perform code reviews.
Understands the importance of testing
Self-motivated to remain current on best practices, learn new programming languages, and assist other team members.
Taking lead on projects, be able to act as driver and leader on projects and deliverables.
Good understanding of Microservices architecture.
Requirements
In order to contribute in this role we see that you have:
solid development experience, with a strong focus on backend systems using languages like Java, complemented by hands-on experience working with frontend technologies, including React and TypeScript, showcasing full-stack proficiency.
Experience in database development (SQL and No-SQL).
Experience in gRPC for building efficient and scalable APIs.
Strong understanding of the Software development cycle, programming techniques and tools.
Focus on efficiency, process improvement, system stability and end-user experience.
Excellent project and time management skills.
Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.
Ability to work independently or with a group.
Big plus!
You'll stand out from the crowd if you have:
Strong communicator and initiative taker.
Experience in Kotlin, React, Rest, Kafka, K8s
Experience with CI/CD
Experience working with Kanban/Scrum
Benefits
Private Health Insurance
Pension Plan
Work From Home
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-07
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
211 20 MALMÖ
9250204