Fullstack C# Career Program, Fall 2024, Stockholm
2024-08-23
Are you the next passionated hobby coder dreaming of becoming a Fullstack C# Developer in only 3 months? In that case - you fit the profile! The Career ProgramThe SALT career programconsists of 3 months intense full time coding (free of charge)and after successfully completing the training, our commercial team will connect you with an external tech team for 12 months as a SALT consultant. Note that the first salary is paid out the month after the employment starts, it is therefore important that you can financially manage during the unpaid months during training.
Training start date: November 1st
Tell me more!Our career programs are entirely free of charge for motivated individuals who are ready to transform their passion to profession and launch their career in tech. We believe in accelerated learning guided by our experienced and specialized instructors. This allows our developers to be fully equipped with all the tools to operate in any high-performing development team.Since our launch in 2018, we have conducted trainings in C#, Java and Javascript and graduated over 700 developers to be placed as consultants at various clients like SJ, Klarna and Trustly. After the consultancy year, 90%of our consultants are then being full-time employed at the company.Do you fit the profile?We are looking for flexible and solution-oriented team players who want to accelerate quickly in their coding career by applying both your technical and soft skills in the consultancy role.What is unique about SALTis that the program allow hobby coders to fast-track a career within development, it is therefore not required to havepreviously worked within tech.The requirements to be eligible are:
That you have been coding consistently for the last 4 months 15 hours per week
You have prior work experience collaborating with others in a team
Fluency in written and spokenEnglish (the teaching language is in English)
Hold a valid work permit for at least two years from the trainingstart date
That you are permanently located in or nearby Stockholm(the training is held on-site and can not be conducted remotely)
APPLY NOWThe application is now open and we are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis - so don't procrastinate your dream of becoming a Full Stack Developer!Let's take that coding from passion to profession
Last day to send in your application is 6th of September.
SALT is proud to be an equal employer that welcomes individuals of all genders, backgrounds and experiences. Join our team and be part of a company at the forefront of technology,that values and promotes wide diversity in the workplace. There is a profound sense of culture at SALT which is inclusive, open and dynamic. Ersättning
