Full-time Housekeeper and Cleaner
Twr Bvtler AB / Städarjobb / Danderyd Visa alla städarjobb i Danderyd
2025-01-30
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Twr Bvtler AB i Danderyd
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Full-time Housekeeper & Cleaner
BVTLER is currently looking for a Housekeeper and Cleanerfor a full-time assignment in Djursholm. The role of Housekeeper means that you will help with varied household chores in the family's private home. The tasks are varied and may include cleaning, taking care of laundry, preparing food or taking care of the garden and cars. We are looking for someone who is proactive, has an eye for detail and is used to offering high-quality service.We would like you to have previous experience of high-quality service and cleaning or experience from previous work as a personal housekeeper. The role places high demands on you being independent, service-oriented and meticulous. Furthermore, we are looking for someone who takes feedback and instructions with a smile and always has a positive attitude. The position is full-time, Monday to Friday.Requirements:
At least 3 years of experience in high-quality cleaning and service work
You need to be independent and meticulous
Very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written
Good teamwork and initiative
We offer:
A positive workplace with the employee in focus
Collective agreement with occupational pension and insurance
Fixed monthly salary full-time, mon - fri from 06:30 to 15:30
Health care allowance
Employment begins with a 6-month probationary period.Location: Stockholm, DjursholmApply: OngoingRecruitment is ongoing. We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Twr Bvtler AB
(org.nr 559034-7414), https://bvtler.se/ Arbetsplats
Bvtler Jobbnummer
9134949