Full-Stack Engineer to ABB Process Automation
ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2024-10-15
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
In this Full-Stack Engineer role, you will be a part of ABB Process Automation's unit Process Control Platform (PCP) that develops automation products - hardware and software - for monitoring, process control and optimization. We develop automation products for all kinds of industries and our view is that digitalization gives unique opportunities to keep manufacturing data together with other information systems within the company and make the information available in real time. In our team we are entirely focused on the development of software products.
As a Full-Stack Engineer in our team, you will have a job that includes responsibility, variation, problem solving, technical challenges, highly skilled colleagues, and an exciting international workplace where sustainability, design and digitalization are in focus. The role will offer you a great opportunity to grow as a specialist as well as enhance your personal working career.
Your responsibilities include:
Software development of the next generation Distributed Control System (DCS)
Keeping up to date with technologies, tools and methods, and implementing initiatives to improve operations and customer satisfaction
Be part of a team where you will drive your own activities as well as cooperate with others within, and outside of the team.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Qualifications for the role
Relevant academic education.
A few years of experience as a Full-Stack Engineer.
You are a self-driven learner with a wide technical interest in modern software development and experience in C# and JavaScript/TypeScript or similar.
Experience in some of the following areas is an advantage: ASP.NET, Blazor, Kubernetes, Micro Service architecture, modern web stack, Distributed Control System (DCS).
You are used to an agile/SCRUM based way of working, preferably inspired by SAFe.
You are used to working in a team and have a good social competency and ability to collaborate.
Since you will be working in an international organization it is required that you speak and write English fluently, and you also understand and speak Swedish.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Weronica Arleskog, +4672 243 03 04, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 851. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply at the latest by the 3rd of November. Please note that interviews are held on an ongoing basis, apply today to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
8956514