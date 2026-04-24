Full-Stack Developer .NET, C#, React, AWS
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-24
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an automotive organization focused on the future of electric mobility, where digital services are a key part of making home charging simpler, smarter, and more sustainable for users and installers.
In this assignment, you will help build and improve digital tools connected to the home charging ecosystem, including a support dashboard and an installer portal. You will work in a collaborative, self-organizing cloud team where ideas move from concept and technical strategy to user-facing products and services.
The environment combines physical products with modern cloud development, which means you will work close to both business needs and technical decisions. This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy building scalable solutions that have a clear impact on the everyday EV experience.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and refine backend and frontend functionality for key digital applications in the home charging area.
You will create, integrate, and improve cloud-native services using .NET, C#, AWS, and modern frontend technologies.
You will contribute across the full stack, from user-facing features to backend services, integrations, and data handling.
You will help improve performance, reliability, usability, and overall quality in distributed systems.
You will work closely with developers, testers, and other specialists to turn ideas into robust, user-centric solutions.
You will take part in shaping ways of working around continuous testing, quality assurance, and modern DevOps practices.
Requirements5+ years of experience as a full-stack developer.
Bachelor's degree or equivalent.
Strong experience with .NET and C# for backend development.
Strong experience with AWS in cloud-based environments.
Experience with frontend development in React.
Experience integrating complex systems in cloud environments.
Experience with AWS management and DevOps practices.
Good understanding of cloud security in distributed systems.
Experience working with event-driven architectures.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code.
Experience working in a structured, analytical way where continuous testing and quality assurance are natural parts of development.
Ability to work effectively in collaborative, dynamic, and international teams.
Fluent English.
You are comfortable completing a background check before the assignment starts.
Nice to haveExperience with Kafka, SQS/SNS, ECS with Fargate, PostgreSQL, or DynamoDB.
Experience with React Remix/SPA, Vite, or TanStack Query.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code using Pulumi.
Driver's license (B).
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7633653-1965158". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9873980