Full-stack developer
2025-07-25
We are a small, economically healthy company with ambition to grow in the coming years. We are seeking a self-sufficient Full Stack Developer who possesses a strong general understanding of what is important for running a web application, including:
Web Application Development: Proficiency in both front-end and back-end technologies.
E-commerce & Payments: Experience with purchase flows and payment integrations.
DevOps: General knowledge of DevOps principles and practices.
Web Optimization: Awareness of SEO best practices, website performance optimization, and conversion tracking.
If you are a proactive problem-solver who thrives in an environment where you can take ownership of tasks, we encourage you to apply! We see that you will have at least 1-2 years of professional experience within the area, but if you just are a star since child birth don't hesitate to reach out, we are looking for the right mindset, rather than the right experience. Så ansöker du
