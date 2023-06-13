Full-Stack Developer
2023-06-13
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for people who share our values and our passion, who are creative and who rise to meet challenges. We are looking for people who take ownership of their work and who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and take on any task and work collaboratively. You should be comfortable working remotely as in first few months you may work remotely. High quality and simplicity is our slogan. If this sounds like you, we want you to be a part of our team.
What You'll Do
We are seeking a Full-Stack Developer to design and build enterprise customer-oriented solutions using latest tools and technologies. This role requires extensive hands-on software design and development skills, deep technical expertise of frontend and backend technologies. You will manage all aspects of the software development lifecycle including design, testing, implementation, deployment and maintenance.
What's Required
3+ years of software development experience
Bachelor's or master's degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
Ability to clearly and concisely articulate ideas, thoughts, and opinions during requirements and design sessions with the development team
Strong analytical, problem-solving and synthesizing skills while understanding the scope and impact of your work
Willing to take initiative, learn quickly and be able to adapt to shifting priorities is essential
Lead by example in terms of code consistency, performance, robustness and intuitive APIs
Excellent problem-solving skills and TDD (Test Driven Development) practitioner who believes in producing quality code.
Must Have Strengths and Skills
3+ years of experience of using .net/c#/Java or Spring framework or Javascript
1+ years of on-hands experience of front-end design and development with ReactJS, Html, CSS.
3+ years OOA/OOD, knowledge of design patterns, where, why, and how they work
Good knowledge and on-hands experience of DevOps tools such as Kubernetes and Docker or OpenShift.
On-hands experience of working with AWS/Azure or GCP cloud services.
Comprehensive knowledge of data structures and algorithms
Nice To Have
Certified DevOps/Developer/Solutions Architect
Comfortable with Unix / Linux
Experience with Atlassian products such as Bitbucket, Jira and Confluence
Experience of designing and development of micro services. Så ansöker du
