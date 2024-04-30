Full time home cleaner
2024-04-30
Full time home cleaner As a cleaner at BVTLER, you have regular customers every or every other week. We are looking for you who are self-motivated, service-oriented and flexible. You are thorough and punctual and you have an eye for details that go the extra mile for your customers. You will work with varied and fun work in home cleaning where you will, among other things, dust, vacuum, mop, iron and wash clothes in our customers' private homes. We are looking for someone who can work Monday-Friday between 8-17.Requirements:
You need to be able to follow instructions and have a positive attitude
You must have basic knowledge of Swedish or English, both spoken and written
You need to have at least 1 year of previous experience in home cleaning
We offer you:
A positive workplace with the employee in focus
A full time position with a fixed monthly salary
Collective agreement which includes; Health insurance
Security insurance
Life insurance
Occupational pension insurance
Location: Stockholm, Sweden Start: According to agreement
