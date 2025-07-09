Full stack Software Developer
2025-07-09
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
To find out more about the current product and solutions, please click the following link: https://ww2.jeppesen.com/airline-crew-optimization-solutions/
Position Responsibilities:
full stack Software Developer
As a developer, you will contribute by developing new product features and enhancing our existing codebase while embracing a technological leap into the future. You will collaborate with a team of engineering professionals who possess a strong software craftsmanship mindset, enjoy experimenting with new technologies, and regularly innovate to enhance our products.
We take pride in being a cross-functional team responsible for all aspects of the DevSecOps cycle. Your special interest in system integration, along with any expertise in the Security and/or Operational domain, will be highly valued as we work together to create seamless and robust solutions.
Basic Qualifications:
As a person, we believe that you:
have a bachelor's or a master's degree within Computer Science, Software Engineering or similar.
are a skilled Java programmer (minimum 3 - 5 years of experience), who wants to keep growing your programming skills
are a problem solver, with an eye for making the complex simple
are a team player and comfortable with pair and mob programming
are happy to experiment, fail fast and share your learnings with us
Embrace Agile Ways-of-Working
are fluent in English (written and spoken)
Preferred Qualifications:
have experience in Python, Eclipse RCP, Spring Boot, and Linux OS
have experience with large, complex systems.
have a background and/or interest in DevSecOps including Observability, Security
have a background and/or interest in system integration, Cloud deployment and containerization
are curious about AI's role in future software development.
have an interest or background in Aviation
