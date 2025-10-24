Full Stack Engineer
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Join the Orion Platform team, the engineering group responsible for Sinch's new Tier-1, business-critical data platform. The Orion platform is at the heart of our data strategy, replacing legacy systems to process billions of messaging events in real-time. We are the single source of truth for all data that powers our client-facing dashboards, financial reporting, and real-time analytics.
As a Full Stack Engineer on the Orion team, you will be instrumental in building and maintaining the end-to-end services, from robust back-end data processing to intuitive front-end user interfaces, that leverage our modern data platform. You will ensure our data is not only processed efficiently but also made accessible and intelligent for our stakeholders.
What You'll Do
Develop and maintain high-performance, resilient back end microservices in Go (Golang) that process billions of data events daily from our Kafka streaming platform.
Work across the entire application stack, from database interactions and API development to user interface design and implementation.
Work with our core technologies, including Kubernetes for deployment and orchestration, Kafka for data streaming, and our ClickHouse database for real-time aggregation and analytics.
Collaborate with other engineers in a fast-paced, agile environment to ensure the end-to-end reliability, scalability, and performance of the platform.
Design, build, and improve front-end UI tooling and dashboards that provide critical insights into our data pipelines for analytics and operational support.
Contribute to the entire software development lifecycle, from design and implementation to testing, deployment, and maintenance.
REQUIREMENTS
Proven experience as a Full Stack Engineer, with strong proficiency in both back-end and front-end development.
Proficiency in a modern back-end language, with a strong preference for Go (Golang).
Experience with cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes and containerization (Docker).
Familiarity with streaming data platforms like Kafka is highly beneficial.
Demonstrable interest or experience in applying AI/Machine Learning techniques to data analysis, anomaly detection, or predictive modelling is a significant advantage.
A solid understanding of database principles. Experience with high-performance analytical databases (like ClickHouse) is a significant plus.
Experience building user interfaces, internal tools, or data visualization dashboards using modern front-end frameworks (e.g., React, Vue, Angular, or similar).
A proactive, problem-solving mindset with a passion for building reliable, high-quality software.
A degree in Computer Science or a related engineering field, or equivalent practical experience.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
