Full Stack Developer .NET in Skövde
Tallbacken 1 AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2023-11-19
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tallbacken 1 AB i Skövde
Are you a developer with a keen interest in the financial markets?
Do you agree that a balance between business needs and technology is key to successful companies?
Do you love designing applications and seeing them being used by happy customers?
Would you like to use your technical skills to improve the financial lives of millions of people around the globe?
If you agree with the above, we want to meet you!
We are looking for full stack developers within .NET who want to impact what we build, how we build it and also how we work as a member of an autonomous and multi-functional team where humility is key.
We have built a wide ecosystem of applications in the cloud which can be used by various financial institutions to operate their business and deliver financial products and services to their customers. We provide the "pipes and plumbing" for digitalizing capital and investment markets and our purpose is to empower our clients to deliver access to global capital markets through simple, accessible and personalized trading, investing and lending solutions.
The required skillset
Experience
• You care about quality and know the importance of shipping high-quality, easy, maintainable and extendable code
• In-depth understanding of system design and data structures
• Great understanding of cloud technologies
Qualifications
For this position, you will require a great understanding of:
• C# (.NET Framework, .NET Core, .NET 7)
• Some famous UI frameworks (we use Blazor and Angular)
• Infrastructure as Code (for example Bicep, Pulumi, or Terraform)
• Azure cloud and Azure DevOps CI/CD
• GitHub with GitHub Actions
The nice to have's
• Previous experience working with document-based databases
• Knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes
• Fintech or other financial experience
• Exposure to PowerShell scripting
On the softer side. Be kind. Be responsible. Know your stuff and be eager to learn. Have an idea and make it come true. Pitch in. Have fun. Care about the job, care about your mates. Make a playlist everyone hates.
Make one that they love. Do all of the above.
You'll fit right in.
Salary and benefits package:
Competitive salary
Attractive benefits package
Possible options package
Type of employment:
Full-time, permanent job
We are not looking for consultants so please don't bother! We love this blog post https://www.baldurbjarnason.com/2022/theory-building
and we invest for the long term in our in-house team!
Our main office is in Skövde, Sweden and we also have a presence in Stockholm as well as Stavanger and Oslo in Norway in addition to Munich, Germany and London, England. We are flexible regarding time and remote work since we are all about ROWE https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ROWE
but this role is based in Skövde so we want to see you at the office to work with the team as much as possible.
