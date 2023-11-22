Full stack developer focused on PHP and JS
2023-11-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
You will be responsible for taking one of our products to the next level. It is used by operations staff and flight crew daily, delivering critical flight data to external systems and our own iPad app 24/7. You will:
• Design, prototype and implement new features in an existing PHP code base.
• Make UI improvements and further development in a Typescript / ReactJS code base.
• Create and maintain customer API integrations. Adapt internal API endpoints to customer needs and streamline / reconcile incoming data to internal models.
• Write excellent technical documentation for both internal and external use.
• Use high-availability and fault tolerant coding practices.
• Implement automated software testing and quality assurance.
Skills
Must have
• PHP
• JavaScript / Typescript / React
• Git
• MySQL
• Docker
• Excellent communication skills in English.
• Experience with highly secure network communications.
• Highly self-organised and disciplined / experience with remote work
Good to have
• Rust
• C++
• Swift
Bonus points
• Aviation knowledge / interest
